The demise of the rule of law

• in their conduct, should conform to the requirements of the law, in professional service to clients;

• should use the law’s procedures only for legitimate purposes and not to harass or intimidate others;

• should demonstrate respect for the legal system and for those who serve it, including judges, other lawyers and public officials;

• have a duty, when necessary, to challenge the rectitude of official action, but also a duty to uphold legal process;

• should further the public’s understanding of and confidence in the rule of law and the justice system because legal institutions in a constitutional democracy depend on popular participation and support to maintain their authority;

• as officers of the court, have a duty to engender trust in the profession and the rule of law. Trust in the integrity of the system and those who operate it is a basic necessity of the rule of law.

One can only wonder how these principles are honored when the attorney general’s office, ostensibly retained by the legislative leadership, states in its April 12, 2021, letter to the acting chief justice of the Montana Supreme Court that its client does not recognize a particular order of the Supreme Court as binding and will not abide by it.