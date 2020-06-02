The COVID imperative: Connect rural America now

We also know that rural Americans tend to be older and live much further away from lifesaving care, making them more vulnerable to health threats. Because of this, Blackfoot stepped up and launched a tech accelerator in 2018 to bring health and other startups in our region together to advance smart, connected telehealth solutions.

Right now, legislators in Washington are mulling over how to best allocate relief amid the COVID-19 pandemic. From out here on the front lines in rural America, I could not urge them more strongly to take not only bold steps to respond to the immediate emergency, but also to ensure all Americans are better positioned for the next one.

Blackfoot was among the first to commit to maintaining connectivity during the pandemic, even when customers are faced with financial hardships. As the first few billing cycles since the outbreak of COVID-19 come to end, we are starting to see that doing the right thing (maintaining service, in some cases without payment) can come at a substantial cost. I am hopeful Congress will continue to look for ways to ensure customers can afford the broadband they need, and keep providers on sound financial footing as they continue to keep our communities connected.