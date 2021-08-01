The conservative case for affordable housing

Conservatives tend to view such restrictions on ADUs as violations of the rights of property owners. If a homeowner wants to build a guest house and rent it out to college students to supplement their income, the conservative believes they have a right to do that. The same goes for a property owner who wants to rent their house out as an Airbnb, demolish their existing structure to put up a duplex, or any number of other activities that a panoply of local housing regulations currently prohibit.

Zoning and building regulations are also prime examples of attempts by bureaucrats to centrally plan the economy and reshape the very fabric of our traditional communities — something conservatives utterly reject. Urban zoning policies actually began as a progressive movement in the 1920s and ‘30s to atone for the perceived ills of capitalism brought by the Industrial Revolution. Planners sought to push American workers out of traditional multi-use dwellings in city centers and towards a Utopian vision of planned, suburban, single-family neighborhoods centered around the automobile.

In an affront to the principle of local control, another conservative value, the federal government under President Roosevelt pressured local governments to adopt uniform zoning and building codes that carved out wide swaths of cities exclusively for expensive single-family homes.