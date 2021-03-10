The 'Big Lie' of climate change denial

Gov. Greg Gianforte toured the Keystone pipeline site in Montana recently, stating, "There is no good reason why this pipe is sitting here and not going into the ground." His statement came the same week millions of Texans lost heat and potable water during a bitter-cold, tragic winter storm that killed dozens. This brutal storm was the direct result of climate change, yet almost immediately right-wing politicians and members of the right-wing media blamed the deadly cold on renewable energy and the non-existent "Green New Deal."
As with Montanans before them, Texans proudly tout a deregulated "free-market" energy grid, and, like Montana, has Republicans running the state. Texas's recent storm was similar to another winter storm in 2011 when energy regulators and government officials learned ways to protect citizens from future deadly storms by winterizing the grid. Climate scientists had warned ceaselessly that all storms, summer and winter, would be bigger, stronger and more frequent. Remember Hurricane Harvey? Unfortunately, greed prevailed and energy regulators ignored the science.
So, when Gov. Gianforte says "there is no good reason" not to keep building more pipelines, he's dead wrong. What about the existence of loved ones? Don't they need clean water to drink, clean air to breathe, a future? If Gianforte is looking for "good reasons," the people we love are the very best reasons to turn from fossil fuels to clean renewables.
Let's not forget it was also Texas Republicans who sued to legally challenge the legitimate election results from Pennsylvania, Arizona, Michigan, Wisconsin and Georgia, perpetuating further Donald Trump's "Big Lie" that he had actually won the election. Many Montana Republicans still pretend to believe this rankly bogus whopper of a lie, including all three of the white Republican men at our national level of politics. It's not clear whether Gianforte, Rep. Matt Rosendale and Sen. Steve Daines are just driven by cynical political expediency, or whether they are truly woefully uninformed. Either way, climate change denial is clearly another "Big Lie" Texans and Montana Republicans share and promulgate. Even in the face of deadly avoidable tragedies, they deny the catastrophically destructive power the burning of fossil fuels is unleashing on our planet, evidenced by this recent Texas misery. Sadly, far too many remain deliberately ignorant about human-caused climate emergency.
Maybe hope for scientific truth and ethics in governance lies with moderate Republican women. Any sane Montana ladies truly believe climate-clueless Donald Trump is a strong environmental leader? Is he an honest, kind, ethical, generous, giving, truthful, moral man? Do these values matter? As mothers, grandmothers, sisters and daughters, can your own beloved families inspire you to become informed and motivated to fight climate catastrophe? Can you help save children's health through climate activism, instead of suppressing other women's health rights? Not just for humans you love, but for bees, butterflies, redwood trees, birds, grizzly bears, salmon, frogs, coral reefs, lady bugs, wolverines, elephants, tigers; literally half the planet's species.
Governor, Montanans won't solve existential problems of climate cancer unless we're truthful. Stop promoting fossil-fuel pipelines. Add diversity to your administration. Cease hiring oil and gas hacks. Protect Montana citizens' constitutional rights to a "clean, healthful environment." Save livable futures for all God's creatures. Remember, Montana's "the Last Best Place." Although you're from New Jersey, act like a Montanan.
Beth Taylor Wilson is a member of the 350 Montana leadership team and a board member for the Montana Environmental Information Center.