The ball’s in your court, general.

Jim Edwards’ commentary in The Daily Montanan on Nov. 2 (and the Independent Record on Nov. 5), raises some important questions about the incident involving St. Peter's hospital health care providers being allegedly threatened by three public officials for their refusal to provide horse wormer as a COVID treatment to an 80-year-old COVID patients — who just happened to be on the A list in the Republican party. Indeed, when the bat signal went up, Lt. Attorney General Kristen Hansen, reached out to Attorney General Austin Knudsen who then enlisted one of his highway patrol minions to investigate. The highway patrol officer, who was likely caught in the middle, reported to Leo Gallagher, Lewis and Clark County attorney, who, in turn, determined that no criminal conduct worthy of prosecution was involved.

End of story? Not quite. Mr. Edwards raised some good question about what the facts of this whole incident were and who were the other two public officials.

That prompted me to ask a couple of different newspaper friends: what happened to the public's right to know here? Why aren’t the media perusing Freedom of Information Requests of the AG and governor’s office.

Well, the answer I got was a kissing your sister response. No one had any comment on Article II Section 9 and as for the FOIA requests, apparently the governor’s office was six months out on responding to these sorts of inquiry.

Just to be clear, Article II, Section 9 of Montana’s Constitution provides the public with a fundamental right to examine documents and observe deliberations of all public bodies. The right is self-executing, meaning that the public and press can sue for violations of the right directly without any implementing statutory authorization. And there are no time limitations prescribed in the right — meaning that the public has the right to know NOW, not six months from now or not when the governor and the generals and lieutenants and their highway patrol minions get their acts together and circle the wagons.

The right to know is meaningless if its exercise is not met contemporaneously with the information requested — information provided six months, or six weeks, or six days after the fact is not in compliance with the right to know. And politicians and generals and partisan flunkies must not be permitted to frustrate and effectively eviscerate the public's right to know by imposing time limits that the constitutional provision does not, itself, contain.

It didn’t take the lieutenant general and the general long to jump into the battle after two unnamed public officials and Ms. Hansen (none of whom, I suspect, have any medical expertise whatsoever) determined that their partisan comrade was being denied horse wormer — a treatment that St. Peter’s doctors could not legally or ethically provide. Yet, when it comes time to fess up and disclose who the public officials were (who were abusing their power, by the way) and what were the results of the highway patrol officer’s investigation? Well, folks, that’s going to take six months.

In other words, if we delay this long enough, the public will forget that it ever happened. So much for your right to know.

A free and vibrant press provides the only source from which the actions of the public officials can be held to the fire of public scrutiny. Indeed, the public's right to know is only as good as the press’ diligence in and ability to enforce it.

And, in furtherance of this fact, I want to make two other related points. First, what most people don’t know is that the press has been subsidizing and financing the public’s right to know for years. Under the law, where a right to know suit is filed and the press wins — which the press almost 100% of the time does — it is up to the presiding judge whether the press is awarded its attorney’s fees and cost — which the press almost of 100% of the time never is. The press has over the decades since the time when Article II, Section 9, was adopted has spent literally hundreds and hundreds of thousands of dollars enforcing the public’s right to obtain information to which it is constitutionally entitled, but which is denied by craven politicians and partisans. That law needs to be changed: if the press or a private citizen wins its right to know suit, then the state, the politicians, the parties must, by law, pay the winners attorney’s fees and costs. Denial of the public’s right to know needs to be expensive to the loser.

Second, the governor’s office, the general’s office and the Legislative spokespersons don’t like to answer press inquiries. Indeed, those offices in the new administration simply don’t answer their phones when the press calls. And what better way to throw cold water on the public’s right to know inquiries: just don’t answer your phone. Again, that’s just a sophomoric way of telling the public: “your right to know is below the dignity and power of us, your elected and canonized public officials, to acknowledge. We will emasculate your right to know by denying its existence, by putting it on hold or a menu of options that never ends. Public servants, contrary to their inflated self-image, weren’t canonized as saints on being elected. Public officials and public officers — who are paid by taxpayers, by the way — should be courteous and answer their phones. At least they should have the courage to tell the press personally, “Sorry, the public’s right to know doesn’t mean squat in this administration. Sue us if you don’t like it.”

So General Knudsen, let’s just focus on your failures; here’s my challenge to you: tell us all who the public officials were who harassed St. Peter’s doctors and health care providers; disclose the full and complete results of yours and the highway patrol’s investigation. That includes publishing the actual documents involved. We don’t care about the name of your partisan comrade or her family; we don’t want HIPPA protected information. The public officials and police officers involved in this don’t have privacy interests to be protected. Neither do you, by the way.

I’m betting you don’t have the guts to honor the requirements of the public’s right to know, Article II, Section 9. And that means now, not six months from now.

The ball’s in your court, general.

James C. Nelson of Helena is a retired Montana Supreme Court justice.

