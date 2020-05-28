The attorney general must fight for us

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The attorney’s general office is not like other political offices -- it’s about advocacy, about putting the force of the law behind our rights and constitution. My career is built on advocacy.

My name is Raph Graybill. I’m Gov. Bullock’s chief legal counsel and running to be your next attorney general.

I grew up in Great Falls, a fifth-generation Montanan. I live in Helena with my wife, a teacher, and our 13-month-old daughter Genevieve.

As his chief legal counsel, Gov. Bullock trusts me to fight for Montana.

I’ve gone to court to fight for public access in Montana -- winning a landmark decision that protects thousands of acres across our state. I stood up for our public schools in the U.S. Supreme Court. I’ve taken on Big Tobacco to protect kids and families, and won. And I beat the Trump Administration in court, to keep dark money out of our elections.

I took on these fights for you because you’re owed an advocate. That’s why I’m running for attorney general.

The problems we face are not unique. Everywhere I travel, I hear stories from Montanans about the cost of health care and prescription drugs.