The American Robin for dinner

The American Robin has always been a common migratory species across North America. John James Audubon included the robin in his "Birds of America" series of 435 watercolor illustrations (1827-1838).

Audubon wrote of the robin, “their presence is productive of a sort of jubilee among the gunners, and the havoc made among them with bows and arrows, blowpipes, guns, and traps of different sorts, is wonderful.”

He continued, “Every gunner brings them home by bagsful, and the markets are supplied with them at a very cheap rate. Several persons may at this season stand round the foot of a tree loaded with berries, and shoot the greater part of the day, so fast do the flocks of Robins succeed each other. They are then fat and juicy, and afford excellent eating.”

Each time I read that passage I am struck by the historical facts. First, people routinely ate robins purchased at their local markets. And not just robins.

They ate bobolinks, finches, larks, plovers, sparrows and other songbirds, sometimes collectively called reed-birds at the market. They skewered, roasted, broiled and stewed the birds. They baked birds in pies and served birds on toast.