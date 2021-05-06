The 67th Legislature was historic and successful

Montana voters spoke clearly last November. They elected Republicans up and down the ticket, giving legislative Republicans a clear mandate to make good on our campaign promises of protecting the Montana way of life, improving economic opportunities, protecting Montanans’ rights, and preventing government overreach.

The fear mongering about the 67th legislative session started up shortly after the election with certain folks making dire predictions about COVID-19 at the Capitol and demanding the Legislature not meet. We responded that grocery store workers, law enforcement officers, our dedicated health care professionals, and so many others had shown up and done their jobs during the pandemic. We promised we’d do the job voters elected us to do and we’d take precautions to do it responsibly and safely.

We made promises during our campaigns and promises about how we’d run the Legislature. Now that the 67th legislative session has concluded, we’re proud to say: “Promises Made, Promises Kept.”

The first in-person and virtual “hybrid” legislative session in Montana history took place with only a few isolated COVID-19 cases, zero outbreaks, and minimal interruptions to normal business. The public had more access and opportunities to weigh in than ever before due to the remote participation option.