Thanks to those who ensure free and fair elections
GUEST VIEW

Thanks to those who ensure free and fair elections

Mike Batista, AARP Montana

AARP Montana wishes to thank all of the County Election Administrators and staff across Montana for their tireless efforts and dedication to ensure the voting process ran smoothly this election season.

We appreciate all the hard work and late nights that election staff and their families endured to put Montana voters first as they adjusted to multiple rule changes, counted every ballot, found adequate polling locations, recruited enough poll workers and made sure that voters had accurate information available.

Election staff workers are on the front lines of our democracy and we appreciate the countless hours of planning and coordination amidst a truly historic set of challenges.

With record turnout and with all the political noise sowing mistrust in the process, it is reassuring that Montana’s county election officers and staff helped ensure a safe, free and fair voting process for Montanans.

Mike Batista is the director of government affairs for AARP Montana.

