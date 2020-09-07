Thanks to Curt Synness for passionate coverage

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Helena's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

One of true treasures of our community is the IR’s sports and historical writer Curt Synness. During his tenure, he has covered all types of sporting events. His reporting has an interest to everyone: from who won the 1967 A main at Valley Speedway, the champion barrel racer at the Last Chance Stampede, basketball with Kato the Cat, bowling leagues, horse shoes and all of the popular high school and college sports. If it is remotely related to any definition of a competitive event, Curt has covered it. It’s easy to see that it is not just a job, but a passion.

His work with the sports Hall of Fame has recognized hundreds of local athletes and his weekly write up every Saturday sponsored by Joe Epler is always enjoyable to read.

One of the most interesting articles is the year ending section After the Whistle honoring those who have passed on and a brief sentence or two about the sport they were involved in and their accomplishments.

On a more serious note, I would also like to say thank you for covering the men and women who have served their country in uniform, some of whom gave the ultimate sacrifice. With many of our veterans passing on, we are grateful that their stories of sacrifice are recognized.