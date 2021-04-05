Thanks, Sen. Tester, for your leadership on rescue plan

Thank you, Sen. Jon Tester, for standing up for Montanans by voting for the American Rescue Plan. We are so grateful for your steadfast leadership in Congress.

The American Rescue Plan provides each American a $1,400 cash payment to help us get our feet back under us and begin to recover from the pandemic. It also makes health insurance more affordable, provides assistance to families with children, extends unemployment benefits, and provides states and cities with resources for vaccinations, safely reopening schools, and economic recovery. Sadly, Sen. Tester was the only member of Montana’s congressional delegation to support the bill.

Montanans are struggling. Over 100,000 Montanans were sickened by COVID. More than 1,392 Montanans died from the virus. Then there are the terrible effects of the economic crisis the pandemic caused.

Montana’s economy was devastated. Compared to a year ago, Montana's employment rates among workers in the service industry decreased by 26.7% and many lost health insurance along with their jobs. More than 140,000 Montanans struggled to find food for their families. Many had to choose between paying utilities or rent.