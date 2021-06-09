Thanks for making the Caring Foundation successful

The Independent Record published information on Sunday, May 30, concerning the annual Governor’s Cup race sponsored by Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Montana. The Governor’s Cup is credited as being the primary fundraiser for the Caring Foundation of Montana, which, according to the article, was launched in 2018.

As co-founders and former staff of the nonprofit Caring Foundation of Montana, we respectfully provide additional details about the Foundation’s history and its importance to Montana children. According to documentation verified by the secretary of state’s staff, the original filing for the nonprofit Caring Foundation of Montana was submitted Nov. 7, 1991, by Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Montana. Ten children were enrolled in the Foundation’s initial project, the Caring Program for Children, by Christmas. The Caring Program for Children paid for basic primary and preventive medical care for children of uninsured Montanans.