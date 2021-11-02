Thank you to the Helena community

On October 15th the Police Department suffered a loss of a friend and colleague. Assistant Chief Curt Stinson lost his battle with cancer. Even before Curt’s passing, the Helena Community rallied to support Curt, most notably in our purple patch program which helped to raise over $3,500 for Curt and his family. The support grew as Curt’s family and the department grieved his passing and worked to honor Curt.

The Stinson Family and all the members of the Helena Police Department Family would like to thank everyone that provided support through these difficult times. We want to specifically recognize a few businesses and organizations who went above and beyond for us: St. Peter’s Hospital, Anderson Stevenson & Wilke Funeral Home, the Montana Police Protective Association, Helena Police Protective Association, Fast Signs, Town Pump Car Wash, Helena Regional Airport, 1889 Coffee, City of Helena, Albertsons, Helena Fire, Rural Fire, New Life Lutheran Church, Four Georgians School, Capital High School, First Student, I Fly Big Sky, Dirty Dozen Donuts, Harrington Pepsi, Lehrkind’s Coca-Cola, Auto Trim Design, Montana Highway Patrol, Lewis and Clark County Sheriff’s Office, and The Floral Cottage.

We would like to thank all the law enforcement agencies from around Montana that sent representatives to Curt’s funeral, provided flowers, and sent cards to support the family and department. Also, to everyone that took a moment to call, send a card, or just stop one of us to ask how we are holding up, thank you. It’s a good reminder to us all that we need to take care of each other and just take a moment.

Curt will be greatly missed by all who knew him, but your support for the Stinson Family and the HPD Family has helped us to work through this difficult time.

Submitted by Helena Police Chief Steve Hagen on behalf of the Helena Police Department and the Stinson family.

