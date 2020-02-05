Thank you, Senator Daines, for the Water Rights Protection Act

The second false attack is that this law takes away over 36,000 acres of state land within the reservation. No, the federal settlement allows the exchange of 36,808 acres that are currently in a scattered patchwork across the reservation, to be exchanged for an equivalent acreage of federal land outside the reservation. The exchange only proceeds if the Montana Land Board approves it, just like it does for every land banking exchange.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-523-2272 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Think about the benefits of this exchange. Montana could give up scattered and already-logged lands across the reservation in order to gain consolidated timbered federal lands to add to its forestry program. My home town of Townsend just saw the indefinite closure of RY Timber because we can’t get enough timber off federal lands. We would love to see the addition of 36,000 acres of forest land into the State Land Trust, where we know we can get a timber sale and bring back some jobs.

Dr. Al has more false attacks on the MWRPA, which are all incorrect, and which you can see for yourselves if you contact Sen. Daines’ office. But let me leave you with what this settlement actually accomplishes.