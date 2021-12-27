Thank you from Prickly Pear Land Trust

Thank you and cheers to an awesome 25 years. This region has supported the work of Prickly Pear Land Trust in our trails, ranch and farmland protection, wildlife habitat, water, and in classrooms doing outdoor stream ecology. The bridge at Tenmile Creek Park and the conservation easements throughout our area. Together, these projects represent our Montana way of life.

But it’s the people who make it all work – it’s neighbors who hosted our first board meetings, our partners at the Montana Army National Guard who helped protect 1,000 acres on the Missouri River and Tenmile Creek Park for all walks of life, the conservation corps youth who worked with our Trail team on a reroute in the South Hills, the rancher who chose the legacy of the family land over an extra dollar – that strength of character defines us. The supporter who with purpose sets aside funds every year to keep us financially strong, the kind woman who bakes homemade fudge every year for our staff, the retirees who show up rain or shine to volunteer, and the people of East Helena who have fought so hard to see a great future for their kids. This is the human face of our work…you are PPLT and on behalf of our board and staff, we appreciate you.

The world is without doubt as hard as it has been in my lifetime. This year has been loaded with incredible challenge. I have cried and grieved and then repeated that again. But we are so blessed to live in the most beautiful place and we are in this together. There is much kindness and hope in our world. Let us focus on that goodness, happening right here, every day. And, mother nature gets the final say, and she needs us to do our part.

As we close on 2021, thank you for helping Prickly Pear Land Trust ring in 25 wonderful years and become a community institution for generations to come.

Mary Hollow is the executive director of Prickly Pear Land Trust.

