Thank you for allowing me to serve

Hello, I’m Senator Terry Gauthier from Helena.
I’m a Small Business owner of 22 years and a retired 20 year US Marine.
Married for 39 years and have two daughters, one is ARNP and is married to an optometrist. My second daughter is a business owner and married to an electrician. They have two wonderful girls.
My hobbies are world travel and I love an excellent adventure. I have been through most of Asian, Africa, Silk Road, and just recent Guatemala and Mexico on a motorcycle. I like hiking in the surrounding area of Helena usually every day with my dog Striker.
I’m completing my first four-year term and finished my second session as a senator for Helena.
I serve on business and labor, energy & telecommunications, and I’m vice-chair local government. I best served on business and labor, as that's my expertise. But, energy and natural resources are at the top too.
My interim committees are access to justice with Justice Beth Baker, Supreme Court Justice.
I’m part of a group of legislators that call them the Conservative Solutions Caucus (CSC). First and foremost, the hard left and the hard right get very little done. The moderates on both sides of the aisle get almost everything done at the Capitol, and we ensure the state checkbook is balanced.
My Grades
- Farm Bureau score of 96%
- Montana Chamber score 100%
- Montana Contractors 93%
- NRA score ”-A.”
Most important issues facing Montana
- Fiscal Budget for fiscal year 2021, COVID-19 impact on our state revenue and funding the state programs.
- Energy costs will skyrocket with the closing of Colstrip. We can't afford to close the Colstrip power plant until we find a suitable replacement power supply that can replace it. Wind and solar can't do that, and we may see as high as a 35% increase in power cost! So I propose an alternative power supply like natural gas or the possibility of PRISM Nuclear Fast Reactors. These fast reactors are small modular and produce around 150 megawatts of power. The reactor can be retrofitted to an existing coal fire plant turbine to produce steam to run the turbine—zero carbon footprint and extremely safe to operate. They will provide reliable baseload power 24/7 on 100-degree day or minus 40. Not worried about needing wind or sunshine for this environmentally efficient energy source. I did submit a study resolution to study the possible use of Small Nuclear Fast Reactor for retrofitting Colstrip. We can utilize the current infrastructure available such as boilers and turbines. Also, a very critical point is the high power transmission lines are already in place. I will continue to educate and again present a study resolution for the possibility to consider this zero carbon-free power source for Montana's future power needs.
- Reel in the high cost of medications and health care. Sounds easy, but it is not.
- Protect water rights.
- Protect the 2nd Amendment; I personally don't hunt any longer, as I buy a 4-H beef and hog every year for the last 22 years.
- Education funding for the trades, we need electricians, plumbers, welders, machinist, auto and tractor mechanic, builders, and many more critical trade professionals. Not everyone should go to college.
Great session for 2019, and we put Montana first. We continued to fund vital infrastructure projects, we were able make Medicaid Expansion viable and put in a few requirements in place to ensure the right people are using the program.
My bills that became law were:
- SB 24-Increase optional light motor vehicle registration fee for parks and recreation.
- SB 94-Provide signature authority for advanced practice registered nurses.
- SB 305-Revise the unemployment insurance appeals board membership.
- SB 338-Provide for construction of the Montana Heritage Center and create museum grants.
- SB 358-Revise resort area alcoholic beverage license Laws.
If it happened in Helena during the last legislative session, the CSC was probably involved. Members of our caucus produced real solutions for our citizens, and I'm proud to be a member of a group of legislators that avoided the partisan pitfalls and “Put Montana First.” As always, I thank you for allowing me to serve.
Sen. Terry Gauthier, R-Helena, represents Senate District 40 in the Montana Legislature.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!