Thank you for allowing me to serve

Hello, I’m Senator Terry Gauthier from Helena.

I’m a Small Business owner of 22 years and a retired 20 year US Marine.

Married for 39 years and have two daughters, one is ARNP and is married to an optometrist. My second daughter is a business owner and married to an electrician. They have two wonderful girls.

My hobbies are world travel and I love an excellent adventure. I have been through most of Asian, Africa, Silk Road, and just recent Guatemala and Mexico on a motorcycle. I like hiking in the surrounding area of Helena usually every day with my dog Striker.

I’m completing my first four-year term and finished my second session as a senator for Helena.

I serve on business and labor, energy & telecommunications, and I’m vice-chair local government. I best served on business and labor, as that's my expertise. But, energy and natural resources are at the top too.

My interim committees are access to justice with Justice Beth Baker, Supreme Court Justice.