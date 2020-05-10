Thank a law enforcement officer during National Police Week

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-523-2272 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Every day, sworn law enforcement officers, deputies, agents and troopers across Montana put their lives at risk, often while the rest of us are sleeping. They don’t do it for recognition or money, they do it to protect us and our way of life. Along the way, some sacrifice their bodies . . . and some give up their lives.

Last year, 128 federal, state, local and tribal law enforcement officers died in the line of duty across America. In Montana, we lost Gallatin County Deputy Jake Allmendinger in a tragic accident while trying to save a stranded motorist near Fairy Lake. Our prayers go out to his family, his colleagues and the community for their loss.

In addition to those officers who make the ultimate sacrifice, every year about 60,000 officers are assaulted nationwide and 18,000 officers are injured. That’s a rate of more than one assault for every 10 officers.

And officers aren’t just exposed to risk from assaults and vehicle-related injuries while keeping us safe.