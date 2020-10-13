Tell PSC to vote no on Colstrip preapproval

This choice should be easy, provided all of the facts and information are freely given to those who are supposed to be in the driver’s seat – Montana ratepayers like you and me. Unfortunately, NorthWestern wants to hide everything from us. They refuse to tell us how much they will pay for the coal to power the plant. They refuse to tell us the costs to operate and maintain the plant. They haven’t even bothered to submit the formal terms of the deal with the seller, Puget Sound Energy, except to note that Puget seems so desperate to get Unit 4 off their books that they’re selling their share - 25% of the plant - for one single dollar. (Note that Northwestern may only be able to attempt a 12.5% purchase of the plant for 50 cents because of legal contracts with other plant owners.) This absurdly low market value tells us all we need to know. Power plants don’t cost $1, nor do they cost 50 cents. So why is Puget trying to offload Unit 4? We have a good idea why.