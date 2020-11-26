Ted Schwinden was one of Montana's best governors

Ted was just finishing a Ph.D. in Minnesota when his father’s health difficulties compelled him to return to the Tule Creek farm. He greatly regretted having to drop out, but feels that the opportunities of public service and politics would never have entered his life had he completed his studies. He told me that what he learned in the understanding of history “has benefitted me greatly throughout my life.”

In 1958 Ted ran for the legislature from Roosevelt County. He served two terms and was moving up in legislative leadership when he was defeated for a third term in 1962. Tagged as a political liberal and nicknamed “Red Ted,” Schwinden says the loss was hurtful, but looking back he sees it as a valuable experience. His daughter, Chrys, commented that in congratulating his opponent, Ted said to him, “In a government of the people, the people are always right.”

Ted Schwinden reentered government service in the late 1960’s as State Lands Commissioner in the administration of Gov. Forrest Anderson, and then as lieutenant governor under Gov. Tom Judge. After defeating Judge in the Democratic primary in 1980, he went on to serve as governor from 1981 – 89.