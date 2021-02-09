Teachers are making sacrifices for Helena students

My contractual day does not start until 8:15 a.m., but every day this year I have had to come to school by 6:15 a.m. to record lessons, post online resources, grade in-person and online work, host online meetings with remote students, and respond to in-person and remote emails. There are simply not enough hours in our contractual day to provide both in-person students and remote students the resources to succeed. Yet, I have made that sacrifice. I have given two extra hours every day (plus easily another five-10 hours every weekend) to just do the core essentials of my job in a pandemic. That will be the equivalent to roughly 700 free hours of labor this year; time I could spend with my family that I will not get back because I need to be there for my students.

We have also now become part-time custodians. Every class period, six times a day, I must walk around and spray to clean each student's desk.

However, perhaps the greatest sacrifice of all is that because of exposure risk we have had to completely distance ourselves from family and friends since August. Since I see 100-plus students in my classroom, my wife and I have not been able to be with our extended family (all who are in town) since the school year started. We had Thanksgiving and Christmas by ourselves.