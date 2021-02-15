Last week was “tax reform week” at the Montana Legislature. Many of Gov. Gianforte’s Montana Comeback tax proposals had committee hearings last week with tremendous support. The House Taxation Committee heard two of these bills and the Senate Taxation Committee took up another three.

House Bill 303 is the Business Investment Grows Jobs or BIG Jobs Act. This bill’s main economic benefit is to increase the business equipment tax exemption from $100,000 to $200,000. It will allow small businesses to expand their operations and hire more workers leading to economic growth in the state.

House Bill 252 provides a tax credit for employer-paid education expenses associated with trade professions. The bill allows for flexible training and educational expenses including materials, supplies, equipment, tuition, books, and fees. This bill will help connect students with in-demand Montana jobs which will grow our economy and keep our young people in the state.