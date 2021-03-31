Targeted COVID package will reopen our economy

One year into this pandemic, Montanans are finally starting to see the light at the end of the tunnel.

Our vaccines are safe and effective, COVID cases are falling thanks to the tireless efforts of our frontline health care workers, and spring is on the horizon.

But even with this good news, we still have work to do before we get through the worst public health and economic crisis in generations.

Over the past year I’ve had hundreds of conversations with families, workers, doctors, educators, veterans, farmers, tribes and small businesses from every corner of our state about the devastating effects this pandemic continues to have on Montana and our economy.

And those conversations have made clear what Montanans need to finally get this virus under control so we can fully reopen schools, get our economy booming again, and get back to our normal lives: vaccinations.

We need to be getting shots in the arms of Montanans as quickly and safely as possible. And that’s exactly what the targeted COVID relief package that the president signed into law this month does.

I helped secure $20 billion in critical vaccine funding that will boost our vaccine supply so we make sure every Montanan who wants a shot can get one — free of charge.