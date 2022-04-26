Tammi Fisher: Time for GOP to condemn Tschida

The children’s book “Chicken Little” is a tale about how unreasonable fear can lead to disastrous results. Various political figures throughout history have been credibly accused of Chicken Little Syndrome, usually around the time of a consequential election. Judging by the persistence of Rep. Brad Tschida in continuing to pursue a false narrative of “election irregularities” in the Missoula County 2020 election results, he joins the afflicted.

Rep. Tschida began his ill-fated quest to undermine the Missoula County election results months after the 2020 election. As Montana recalls, Republican candidates swept the state in that election. Most of us predicted the red wave, but the overall margin in excess of 10 points was compelling. Republicans did an excellent job at getting out the vote in a largely all-mail election. Yet, despite the clean sweep by Republicans, Tschida chose to condemn election practices in Missoula County thereby causing new and old Republicans alike to question the validity of their votes. Of course, when one questions whether their vote matters, the likelihood of that voter reengaging in the next election wanes considerably. So, Tschida’s choice to sow division and chaos has the net effect of alienating Republican voters. Yet ironically, Tschida claims to be Republican.

More concerning is Tschida makes his claims of “election irregularities” with zero firsthand knowledge of how voting occurs in Missoula County (and the rest of the state). Tschida wasn’t present to oversee the initial vote counts in November 2020. He was also not present for the recount performed by a group of people who made up their own rules of procedure for a “hand count” in January 2021. After the bogus hand count, Tschida boldly proclaimed to the Montana Legislature that serious irregularities affecting election integrity in Missoula County exist. Because of Tschida’s persistent salacious allegations, the Missoula County Republican Central Committee was forced to respond with a coordinated and professional recount in order to assure Republicans that they should continue to vote and their votes matter. While invited to supervise the recount, which was performed consistent with state law and procedure, Tschida couldn’t be bothered to attend. Yet, after the recount affirmed no irregularities existed in the 2020 election, Tschida continues to cry foul.

Tschida promises to keep crying about election integrity despite not having darkened the doorways of the election office during an actual count of the votes he contends have been tainted. If ever there was a time for Montana GOP leadership to condemn Tschida’s actions, it's now. By allowing baseless allegations to permeate the headlines under the Republican brand, the Montana GOP lends credibility to Tschida’s willful ignorance thereby rendering the professional and competent efforts of the Missoula County Republican Central Committee futile.

Tammi Fisher is an attorney, former mayor of Kalispell and the host of the Montana Values Podcast.

