Tammi Fisher: Montana GOP now saying quiet part out loud about Native Americans

The Montana GOP changed its platform recently and removed an important passage, hoping Montanans wouldn’t notice: “We support the individual rights of Montana tribal citizens as guaranteed by the Montana constitution.”

Within weeks of the removal of this passage, and issuing the new authoritarian approved State Platform, leaders within the MT GOP started saying the quiet part out loud.

At a North Central Pachyderm meeting, Ed Butcher, the developer of the “legistats” loyalty scorecard that is now mandated by the MTGOP in its new platform, publicly expressed his disdain for Native Montanans who happen to be American Indian.

According to the Havre Daily News, Butcher remarked American Indian legislators always “vote for welfare,” and said while there were two he respected very much, most legislators from reservations are “unintelligent.”

"I won't mention the other names that are room-temperature IQs," he said. "The reservation doesn't necessarily always send their best and brightest."

This from a guy lovingly embraced by the MTGOP as a leader in determining whether a Republican legislator is “Republican enough” to serve Montana under the Republican brand.

According to Butcher, American Indians, by virtue of being American Indians, are dumb. He believes and is flanked by the MT GOP through the deliberate deletion of any acknowledgement of the constitutional guarantees afforded our Native American population, that American Indians are not worthy of serving in the Montana Legislature because of their race.

Supported in this endeavor to eliminate American Indians from our ranks is Brad Tschida, the current MT GOP Executive Committee secretary and former Republican House majority leader.

Tschida publicly told the Montana Redistricting Commission (notably chaired by a Montana American Indian woman) that Native Americans are “over-represented in the Montana Legislature.” Of course, the fact that this statement is patently false did not dissuade Tschida from proclaiming it, now that the MT GOP gave the authoritarians among us permission to spew their racist vitriol publicly.

The truth is, Native Montanans — both American Indian and those of us born and raised here — are grossly under-represented in the Montana Legislature and in leadership of the Montana GOP. This gross under-representation of people who know Montana, embrace her history, and love this state reflects the infiltration of out-of-state authoritarians wishing to change who we are and discard our history.

We shouldn’t be surprised.

Montana GOP leadership exalted the defaming rants of charlatan Jordan Hall through his blog the “Montana Daily Gazette,” going so far as to award Hall with a truth in “journalism” award at a Montana GOP statewide event. It follows that since it was an American Indian that successfully sued Hall for defamation, that in solidarity with Hall the Montana GOP would strike back by removing its acknowledgment of the constitutional guarantees given Montana Native Americans.

This intentional rescission of traditional Republican values from the State Platform comes notwithstanding the fact that the National Platform condemns racism in all forms and the last Republican president did more to reduce the inequities in race-based incarceration than any Democrat president has.

As a Republican woman, I used to think the MT GOP leadership’s silence on these shenanigans was simply cowardice. But we now know it’s worse than cowardice.

The intentional removal of a key passage is consent to racism. The desecration of Republican and Montana values is literally happening before our eyes; when the MT GOP alienates American Indians, they alienate all Montanans, including Republicans who adhere to traditional Republican principles.

What used to be “the party of the Constitution” is now a shell of its former self, shunning Montana’s constitutional guarantees afforded Montana Native Americans. The new Montana GOP has assured the departure of run-of-the-mill conservatives — including American Indian conservatives — by eschewing traditional Montana Republicans for racist authoritarian charlatans.

At the rate the Montana GOP is going, the Democrat Party, which has no message and no bench, could run a paper bag for office and be assured its election.