Tammi Fisher: Ignoring the sucking chest wound to cast a sprained ankle

Recently those seeking re-election to the Montana Legislature proposed a special session. Yes, we have an enormous budget surplus due to an influx of federal COVID crisis dollars. That’s a welcome windfall for Montana, especially when the house is on fire in our largest state department — the Department of Public Health and Human Services. Our foster care system is a shambles; its only success is becoming the top state for kids lingering in foster care due to the Department’s high turnover, outdated software, and promoting staff with terrible leadership skills. Our mental health system is in crisis; our State Psychiatric Hospital is so unsafe and poorly run that Medicare and Medicaid rescinded their funding. Patients are dying due to a lack of leadership, high turnover, and failure to follow policies and procedures. Add to this the defunding of local psychiatric services that help our mentally ill Montanans to stay safe in their home communities. The result is an untenable burden on our local law enforcement and healthcare systems ill-equipped to treat chronic psychiatric illnesses. Medicaid rates for healthcare services are so low that healthcare providers are declining to care for our impoverished as the costs to provide care are double the reimbursement for doing so. This has led to multiple nursing homes closing as keeping the doors open is impossible without increasing Medicaid rates. Drug addiction continues to paralyze many Montanans, and we have nowhere near the number of drug treatment facilities to meet the need. In addition to the fire burning up DPHHS, our Department of Corrections is smoldering with lack of staff, poor working conditions, and poor pay, leaving our law enforcement unsafe and vulnerable to the very people they are charged with protecting us against.