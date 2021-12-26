As a former employee of the Office of Public Instruction, I find it extraordinary that the superintendents of our largest communities and some rural areas sent a letter of no confidence to State Superintendent Elsie Arntzen.

In my years at OPI, the relationship between local schools and the state was cordial and respectful. Sure, there were times of frustration, but in general everyone understood that we were all doing our best within real opportunities and constraints. We understood that we were all in it for the kids and the communities we serve.

Now that cordial, collaborative culture has eroded to such a degree that local school superintendents felt the need to publicly express their frustrations.

In our era of hyper-partisanship, it can be easy to assume that people who disagree with our perspective are driven by a larger, political agenda. That’s simply not the case here. I urge us all to take our superintendents’ concerns at face value. If they write to Arntzen, “it is increasingly difficult to provide the constitutionally protected education our children deserve while your office is simultaneously failing to provide the critical assistance we need,” and that they share a “disappointment in your leadership as our state’s chief public education officer,” then that is truly their experience.

When I worked at OPI, the best days were the days I got to visit schools. The superintendents I worked with were thoughtful, careful, passionate educators. They provided leadership within their schools and in the community. They were not, as some folks have said, politically-motivated. They were motivated by their staff and students to do the best they could.

Let’s take our local school leaders’ concerns at face value. Let’s support better dialog and collaboration between school districts and Arntzen. Our kids deserve the very best we can give them. Working together, we can.

Deb Halliday served as the senior policy advisor to State Superintendent Denise Juneau from 2009-2016.

