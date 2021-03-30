Take action against sexual violence in our community

It can be difficult to talk about sexual violence. But it’s a conversation that we must have in our community.
The rate of arrests for sexual assault in Lewis and Clark County is higher than in Montana as a whole. In 2019, The Friendship Center saw an 85% increase in the number of victims who came to us because of sexual assault. We served 84 clients who identified sexual assault as a primary victimization in 2020.
High school students in our community report higher rates of dating and sexual violence compared to all high school students in Montana. Three out of every 20 high school students in Lewis and Clark, Jefferson and Broadwater counties report experiencing some form of sexual assault or coercion in the past 12 months (Youth Risk Behavior Survey, 2019).
April is Sexual Assault Awareness Month, and The Friendship Center invites you to join us to take action against the epidemic of sexual violence in our community.
Our I Speak Up campaign reminds us that we all have a role to play in preventing sexual assault by ASKING for consent, SPEAKING UP when you see a potentially harmful situation, and BELIEVING victims.
The Friendship Center is hosting a number of educational and healing events throughout the month, all of which can be accessed virtually and free of charge through our website.
Most importantly, we want to stress to anyone who has experienced a sexual assault that The Friendship Center is here for you. You don’t have to go through this alone. It is our great privilege walk alongside you in your journey to healing. Call anytime at 442-6800. An advocate is available 24 hours per day, seven days per week.
Learn more about the issue, learn how to take action, and gain skills to take care of ourselves and each other. Go to: www.thefriendshipcenter.org to register for any or all of the events in April.
Submitted by Katie Loveland, chair, on behalf of The Friendship Center Board of Directors.