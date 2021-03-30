Take action against sexual violence in our community

It can be difficult to talk about sexual violence. But it’s a conversation that we must have in our community.

The rate of arrests for sexual assault in Lewis and Clark County is higher than in Montana as a whole. In 2019, The Friendship Center saw an 85% increase in the number of victims who came to us because of sexual assault. We served 84 clients who identified sexual assault as a primary victimization in 2020.

High school students in our community report higher rates of dating and sexual violence compared to all high school students in Montana. Three out of every 20 high school students in Lewis and Clark, Jefferson and Broadwater counties report experiencing some form of sexual assault or coercion in the past 12 months (Youth Risk Behavior Survey, 2019).

April is Sexual Assault Awareness Month, and The Friendship Center invites you to join us to take action against the epidemic of sexual violence in our community.

Our I Speak Up campaign reminds us that we all have a role to play in preventing sexual assault by ASKING for consent, SPEAKING UP when you see a potentially harmful situation, and BELIEVING victims.