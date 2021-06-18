Sustaining the humanities in Montana communities

When my sisters and I were little girls in the '70s, my mother often brought us from our family’s home in Crane to the library in Sidney for “story hour.” My siblings and I have fond memories of exploring the stacks at the Red Lodge Carnegie Library and of summer workshops at the community’s cultural center. Family outings and school field trips always included stops at museums and historical sites throughout the eastern outposts of the state.

As I look back, I appreciate how humanities institutions in our state shaped and supported my experiences as a young person growing up in rural Montana, helping me explore new perspectives while I was learning to value my Montana heritage.

Like many of my high school and college friends, my siblings and I eventually left Montana for educational and career opportunities. After many years away, I returned to the Treasure State mid-pandemic to join the team at Humanities Montana, the state’s council for the National Endowment for the Humanities. When I accepted the position of executive director, what compelled me most was our mission to support Montana’s cultural institutions — the places that had been so important to me as I made sense of my life as a young Montanan. But what I returned to during the pandemic was a cultural infrastructure in distress.