A recent survey by Searchlight Research of Washington, D.C., has some interesting results which show just how far out of touch the misnamed “Freedom Caucus” is with Montana voters, even the average Republican.

This is not surprising, given their extreme right-wing agenda and positions.

Here are some of the results. You can access the full survey results and charts at https://www.middleforkmt.org/post/poll-legislature-out-of-step-with-montanans:

• Montana voters overwhelmingly do not believe that the state’s constitution should be amended in any way on any issue, strongly feel that public schools should be properly funded and that a woman’s right to choose should be legal in most circumstances. They also feel that elections in the state are safe, fair and secure and that candidates for school board and judges should continue to run without partisan affiliation, rather than changing the law so that they run as members of a political party.

• Overall, two-thirds of Montana voters (63%) oppose amending the state’s constitution, with 45% strongly opposing amending it. Just 15% would support amending it. No real partisan gap emerges beneath the surface with 64% of Democrats, 66% of independents, and 61% of Republicans in opposition to amending the constitution in any way.

• Additionally, Montanans believe that abortion should remain legal. In fact, 6-in-10 voters overall say that abortion should be legal in all or many circumstances. There is no real distinction beneath the surface, with a majority of Montana voters indicating that abortion should be legal in many circumstances, with women over age 50 the most likely to say as much. Regionally, voters in Missoula and in Butte/Bozeman are the most likely to say that abortion should be legal in most circumstances.

• As for the budget surplus and where those dollars should be directed, there is a real sense among Montanans that public schools are not adequately funded. In fact, 61% of voters overall disagree that they are well-funded. Sixty percent of independent voters and 62% of voters who are undecided in a generic contest for state Legislature believe public schools are not adequately funded. Additionally, 7-in-10 voters disagree that a portion of their tax dollars should go to private and religious schools, with 60% of Republicans and 75% of voters who are undecided in the generic ballot saying that no portion of their tax dollars should not go to private and religious schools.

• Voters do, however, agree that a portion of the budget surplus should be directed to better funding nursing homes and senior long-term care, particularly in light of the fact that 11 senior assisted living centers have been closed because of a lack of funding. This belief crosses partisan lines and is overwhelming. Similarly, voters do agree that the state’s Medicaid program should be maintained, and again, this belief crosses partisan lines.

• Finally, along similar lines, voters strongly disagree that school boards and judges should run as partisan political candidates instead of running as nonpartisan candidates as they do today. As the graph displays, voters of all partisan stripes disagree that these candidates should run as a member of a political party, and voters who are undecided in a generic ballot for state legislature overwhelmingly disagree with changes to the existing law.

The Feb. 7-16 telephone survey reached 867 likely November 2024 general election voters, 18 years of age or older. A base sample of 600 voters statewide was supplemented by oversamples of voters in Cascade, Flathead and Yellowstone counties. Sixty-eight percent of likely voters were reached on cellphones, and 32% on landlines. Twenty-five percent of voters in the sample self-identified as Democrats, 37% as independents and 37% as Republicans.

It's time for the “Freedom Caucus” to come down from their giddy euphoria of the election results and start to work on the very real issues facing Montana’s citizens and communities. As to their obsession with sex, drag shows and the persecution of trans youth and the LGBTQIA+ community, most of us out here in the real world have had enough of your stupidity about these folks.

Stop it and just leave them alone.