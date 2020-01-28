Dear Friends and Families,
I am asking for A Call to Action to support your YMCA during our upcoming Annual Fundraising Campaign.
On Feb. 5 we will officially start our Helena Family YMCA Annual Fundraising Campaign. I am asking for your support to help us bring Helena and our surrounding communities the quality services you deserve.
Everyone at the YMCA is looking to 2020 with incredible hope and excitement. I am thrilled at the new leaders who have brought a renewed sense of commitment and vitality to your Helena Family YMCA. All of the key leaders are united with one vision: Put YOU FIRST and do whatever is needed to Best Serve You.
It is because of this unity of vision and commitment to serve our community that we have been able to see important indicators that should tell you “The Y is Rising!” Since September, we have seen a 48% increase in membership and a recent 100% increase in aquatics participation. We have also brought in important tools that will dramatically improve our ability to serve everyone who participates in our programming. Your feedback and support for our efforts have been remarkable and we are truly grateful!
However, the YMCA is not out of the woods. 2020 will be an important turning point for the YMCA. We MUST continue to demonstrate to our members, partners and those who support us, that we will continue to earn your trust, confidence and funding support.
- When you give to the YMCA, you are reducing a child’s chances of drowning by 88%.
- When you give to the YMCA, you are reducing a child’s chances of school absenteeism by 50%.
- When you give to the YMCA, you are increasing a child’s chances at higher paid wages as an adult by 31%.
Your generosity also ensures access to YMCA membership through financial aid and programming through scholarships for families. Membership also allows families to benefit from 30-40% discounts on all programming including aquatics, sports, summer camps and more. Your generosity also ensures quality programming and quality staff that are vital to ensure the YCMA stays an essential part of the community for generations to come.
Finally, this campaign will be a critical indicator to determine how big the YMCA can think regarding our future growth. We know there are unmet needs across the community. We know that the YMCA is positioned to meet these needs but we will not be able to do it without your generous support.
You have free articles remaining.
Every dollar you give improves the life outcomes of young and old. You are making our entire community better, stronger and more hopeful for the future. We understand that most people face challenges getting their head around balancing work, family and their own personal needs. The Helena Family YMCA is creating a place that meets each individual's needs, all at the same time, all under one roof, so everyone in our community can lead a fulfilled, joyful, healthy and successful lives.
You can make a profound impact by giving at https://helenaymca.org/ and clicking on GIVE. To see more about the Annual Fundraising Campaign please visit https://helenaymca.org/campaign/.
Join us! The Y is Rising!
Onward
2019 Accomplishments:
- Replaced all of the cardio-vascular equipment (treadmills, ellipticals, recumbent bicycles and rowing machines) with state-of-the-art equipment that allows the user to view their satellite subscriptions while using the machines.
- Replaced all of the strength conditioning equipment with Hoist equipment that allows dual exercises at each station and combines strength and stability enhancements that are critical to youth and our senior members. Also, we replaced free weights and added additional multipurpose equipment.
- Dedicated space in the fitness area to initiate The Brand X method, a leading youth conditioning program that enhances agility, strength and full-body fitness that leads to lower incidents of sports injuries.
- Remodeled locker rooms that provide enhanced privacy for men and women and established a family changing facility (thanks to Advanced Spinal Fitness Chiropractic and an anonymous donor).
- Improved ventilation and water filtration in the pool area.
- New furniture in the community room and lobby area.
- Applied new stairs coverings, fresh coats of paint and more!
- Expanded Camp Child to create a more significant community impact; this includes a plan on utilizing Camp Child 12 months a year as a way to expand our efforts in building character, leadership and inspire lives.
2020 Accomplishments as of Jan. 15
- Launched user-friendly and mobile-friendly website.
- Continue education for staff and community (CPR/First Aid, Lifeguarding, Coaches Clinic, etc.)
- Revitalize Junior Swim Team (now the Helena Family YMCA Dolphins) to become a year-round competitive team in Helena under Y-USA and USA Swimming.
- Revitalize Camp Child facilities and hosted first winter event, Rendezvous, for adventure seekers and families.
- Launched Corporate Memberships for businesses across Helena.
David Oclander is the CEO of the Helena Family YMCA.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
Keep in mind that the YMCA is a religious organization with a history of supporting agendas that restrict our civil liberties.
One of their missions was support of the Comstock Laws that restricted Freedom of Speech through censorship of materials they deemed "obscene" which included information about birth control. They were even involved in seeing that those laws were enforced.
Don't let there supposed "good works" fool you.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.