Support the Veterans and Consumers Fair Credit Act

Our political process and institutions continue to be bogged down by partisan mudslinging and congressional inaction. Yet, everyone can agree that the consistent losers of broken politics are everyday Americans who can’t afford to wait on D.C. gridlock.

While quite far from solving our underlying political issues, we can take obvious, bipartisan wins when they’re presented. That’s what we have in the Veterans and Consumers Fair Credit Act (VCFCA).

The VCFCA simply takes the 36% annual rate cap and other safeguards from the overwhelmingly bipartisan Military Lending Act (MLA) and extends them to all consumers. These protections guard people from predatory lenders who charge triple-digit interest rates.

The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) shows 85% of payday loans are reborrowed within 30 days and 75% of all payday loan fees come from victims needing an average of 10 consecutive loans. These numbers are a feature of the payday lending industry’s business model: Ensnare working Americans in debt traps that only lead to massive cycles of debt.

Protecting our veterans from predatory payday lenders was a no-brainer -- so is extending those protections to all consumers. Montana’s Congressional delegation -- and all candidates -- must take this bipartisan win and support the VCFCA.

Rep. Tom Winter, D-Missoula, represents House District 96 in the Montana Legislature and is a candidate for Montana’s at-large congressional seat.

