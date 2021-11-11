Support science-based professional wildlife management

I’m a typical public lands and block management (thank you landowners) hunter. I have several 2021 big game tags and many opportunities. But, my options are shrinking -- couple new landowners don’t allow public elk or waterfowl hunting, a pheasant area was leased, and another subdivided. Lots more of us will be sharing public lands for a lot more uses. While not perfect, MTFWP’s and the commission’s past use of science, cooperating with other agencies, and balancing various interests did a good job of managing our fish and wildlife resources while ensuring most of us got a fair deal.

Wildlife management is exceedingly difficult, given limited resources and all the competing interests. Without facts and a fair public process there cannot be any accountability for good or bad decisions. In theory, the commission reviews proposals; MTFWP provides the facts/science as best known and potential conflicts between users; and the public/other resource managers/special interest groups comment in an open transparent meaningful manner. The commission tries to blend all that into ways to conserve the resource for the most benefit and least cost to Montanans. The 2021 Montana Legislature circumvented that historic public process to enact policies previously rejected by science, the commission, and the public. Natural resource policy developed contrary to facts and meaningful public participation harms wildlife conservation, users, and public trust. When valuable public wildlife resources are privatized based on hearsay and awarded by politics, corruption is encouraged and user groups are pitted against each other to fight over the leftovers.

Wolves have always been easy scapegoats and a diversion from reality. None of the rhetoric about wolves increasing, lost hunting opportunity due to predation, and rampant livestock depredation is supported by data. As promised, over the past decade MTFWP used liberal fair-chase public harvest and defense of property regulations, and professional agency control to manage the competing interests, emotions and real conflicts that are involved in wildlife management. The Montana Legislature endorsed a rabid anti-wolf and predator crusade without facts, legitimate rationale, or balance. MTFWP and science were sacrificed for divisive political theater and to divert public attention. Similar haphazard legislation is now being applied to management of elk and other wildlife species. This approach most often benefits the privatization of wildlife resources and commercial interests, not the average Montana hunter.

The American public supports hunting -- if it is for meat, by fair chase, humane, conducted with respect, and is based on scientific conservation principles. Recent changes in Montana hunting regulations are the opposite of all these values. Wolf baiting and hounds will commercialize killing, leaving MTFWP, land management agencies, and the public to clean up the mess. Unwarranted expansion of wolf seasons, bounties, promoting methods of killing that also harms other wildlife and dogs, and targeting wolves next to/from national parks, whacked a once sleeping hornet’s nest and tarnished the image of hunters. The Legislature and commission unnecessarily alienated a huge passionate segment of public land owners who value wildlife. Predictably, after feeling insulted, they will advocate for their perspective in other ways. The Legislature is solely responsible for calls for renewed federal protection of wolves and forcing federal resource managers into more actively managing wildlife and public uses. Most Montanans oppose unfair means of killing wildlife, game farms, dedicating hunting licenses for commercial purposes, and privatizing Montana’s wildlife and hunting opportunity. Hunting is conservation, but killing wildlife by any means possible or for money is not. Hunting should remain fair chase; conservation fact-based; and regulations developed through a fair public participation process. Hunters need to remain the biggest advocates for professional wildlife management and habitat conservation.

Ed Bangs (retired) of Helena was a wildlife biologist in Alaska and Montana. He led federal efforts to restore, manage and delist wolves in the NRM. He has lived and hunted in Montana for the past 33 years.

Editor's note: This opinion has been updated to correct information about baiting in Montana.

