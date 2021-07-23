Support relisting of Montana wolves

Since conservation laws were developed in the 1930s, at a time when preventing uncontrolled hunting was the objective, little attention was given to the notion that animals have intrinsic worth, are essential to biodiversity or that game and non-game animals alike are needed for a balanced ecosystem. Tragically, we acknowledge that "conservation" is a misnomer in today's Montana wildlife agency.

The wolf controversy is a prime example of Montana’s conservation failure and the complexities at play. Once wolf management was passed from the federal government to the state wildlife agencies, the states picked up where they left off in the 1930s. It is clear that the interests of other stakeholders, those who value the ecological and economic importance of wolves and other predators in Montana, are undeniably ignored.

First it was the mismanagement of wolves. Soon, if delisted, grizzly bears will be the canary in the coal mine. Montana FWP leadership has little to no incentive to change its ways.