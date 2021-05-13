Support Double SNAP Dollars program with HB 235

To help make farmers markets accessible and inviting to all Montanans, regardless of income, many of Montana’s markets not only accept SNAP benefits, but also offer Double SNAP Dollars. The typical SNAP benefit averages less than $1.30 per person per meal, making it difficult to afford adequate, quality food. Double SNAP Dollars helps families, seniors, people with disabilities, low-wage workers and others who utilize SNAP in Montana stretch their food budgets. Double SNAP Dollars incentivizes SNAP customers to shop at local farmers markets by providing a $1 for $1 match (up to $20 per week) for fresh produce.

Double SNAP Dollars helps people afford healthy, local food, while generating additional revenue for small farmers. Since 2015, Double SNAP Dollars has benefited 6,900 low-income Montanans, and resulted in an additional $580,000 in revenue for local farmers. In a survey of families using Double SNAP Dollars, 96% reported consuming more fresh fruits and vegetables as a result of the program. And when people consume more fresh fruits and vegetables, it has a direct impact on health. Improving the nutritional quality of diets helps children learn at school, improves health outcomes for seniors and people with disabilities, and reduces health care spending in Montana.