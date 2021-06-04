Summer learning programs can help children make up lost ground

Decades of data prove afterschool and summer learning programs support social and emotional development, accelerate learning gains, improve students’ reading and math skills, and boost on-time graduation. In Montana, over 90% of parents who have enrolled their children in summer programs are highly satisfied. Parents value experiences in the outdoors, physical activity and the variety of opportunities that these programs provide.

But as valuable as our summer and afterschool programs are, they have been historically underfunded in Montana. In fact, for every Montana student enrolled in an afterschool program, four more are waiting to get in. That’s more than 68,000 students who are waiting for an available spot. Kids from low-income families and communities are most likely to miss out due to cost and lack of access to programs.

With investments from the American Rescue Plan Act, we have an unprecedented opportunity to improve learning and support for all students. The federal stimulus package directs 20% of school-district funds and more than $26 million additional funds to combat learning loss and meet students’ social, emotional and mental health needs. The act encourages partnerships between schools and youth-serving organizations.