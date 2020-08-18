Students rely on Montana trust lands

We are expected to maximize income to fund education, but we are also expected to sustain these lands for future generations.

My opponent’s only articulated position on this very important issue is simply that we need to protect public access.

Access is important. We all care deeply about preserving that. I personally have spent a tremendous amount of volunteer time and money helping build and maintain trails and access on our public lands. My sweat, dollars and heart are invested deeply in preserving and protecting this legacy.

This issue is much more complicated than a simplistic position that orbits around a single issue that we all agree with. We have a school section in Kalispell with a Costco sitting on it; clearly, public access isn’t the entire conversation.

If we mismanage, disregard or do not understand the importance of generating money for our schools while supporting the Montana economy, we are left with two difficult decisions: cut funding or raise taxes. Neither of these options are acceptable.