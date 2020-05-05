Strongly urging you to vote for Tom Winter for Congress

I first met Tom Winter at a Helena fundraiser, sponsored by Gov. Bullock and Lt. Gov. Cooney, during Tom’s campaign two years ago for a legislative seat from Missoula. I was so impressed that I told him I would support him in any future campaigns as well. I saw in him a rising star, and I hoped he would have opportunities to serve Montana beyond his first campaign. I had spent a good part of my professional life identifying, recruiting and nurturing talented young men and women, and I can recognize both leadership potential and good, humane qualities that move one toward personal sacrifice and public service. When these coexist in the same person – as in Tom’s case – the result is dynamite.
Tom won that seat, where Republicans generally have an 11-point advantage, by winning votes from independents and Trump voters, as well as fellow Democrats. I was stunned by the creativity and professionalism of his campaign. Afterward as a legislator, Tom exhibited courage, empathy and intelligence – another combination that is rare.
As he organized for the current campaign, Tom Winter’s was the first campaign in Montana history to welcome and encourage the unionization of the campaign staff.
After the coronavirus, COVID-19, hit Montana, Tom’s campaign purchased personal protection equipment which it donated to places of high need throughout the state: rural hospitals, tribal clinics, sheriffs’ offices, rural fire departments, and so forth.
We have in Tom Winter a man of unusual charisma, a man of remarkable empathy for his fellow human beings (he loves dogs, too, and vice versa), a hard worker, someone who studies the issues in depth. And, probably more important this year than most, he can win a general election. I strongly urge you to vote for Tom Winter for Congress in June and again in November!
Lawrence K. Pettit of Helena taught political science at Penn State and Montana State. After serving as Montana’s first Commissioner of Higher Education, he headed universities and university systems in Texas, Illinois and Pennsylvania, before retiring and moving back to Montana.
