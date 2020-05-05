Strongly urging you to vote for Tom Winter for Congress

I first met Tom Winter at a Helena fundraiser, sponsored by Gov. Bullock and Lt. Gov. Cooney, during Tom’s campaign two years ago for a legislative seat from Missoula. I was so impressed that I told him I would support him in any future campaigns as well. I saw in him a rising star, and I hoped he would have opportunities to serve Montana beyond his first campaign. I had spent a good part of my professional life identifying, recruiting and nurturing talented young men and women, and I can recognize both leadership potential and good, humane qualities that move one toward personal sacrifice and public service. When these coexist in the same person – as in Tom’s case – the result is dynamite.