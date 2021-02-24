Stop the attack on LGBTQ people in our state

In short, this "discrimination by design" campaign is a violation of the consent of the governed. As constituents, our voices matter and shouldn’t be ignored. Instead of caring about us and listening to how these bills harm us to our very core, lawmakers in support of these bills are hiding behind discredited arguments from outside of Montana, simply because they fit the narrative of misinformation driving these harmful bills.

As shown by the nearly endless line of people giving testimony opposing these bills, Montanans do not want these discriminatory bills to become law in our state. Indeed, these bills don’t provide a solution to any real problem. Most Montanans welcome and celebrate diversity, including their LGBTQ family and community members. Most Montanans support trans youth, and want to see them, like all young people, thrive. Thousands of people have emailed Montana lawmakers asking them to support trans youth and LGBTQ Montanans. Yet, lawmakers are forging ahead, disregarding what they hear, to further their extreme anti-LGBTQ agenda.

These bills are designed to make life more difficult, costly or dangerous for LGBTQ folks, and specifically for transgender community members. Even if they don’t pass, a lot of harm has already been done.