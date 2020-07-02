Stockgrowers taking lead on critical issues

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Helena's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

As the Montana Stockgrowers Association leadership came out of our June board of directors meeting, I was reminded of how critical it is to have a state organization working on the behalf of Montana’s cattle ranchers.

These past few months have been unprecedented and have affected our industry in ways we could not have predicted. As producers continue to do the important work of keeping our family ranches profitable and food on the table of American consumers, Montana producers can rest assured MSGA is advocating for the cattle industry in Helena and on the national level.

I’d like to highlight some of the issues MSGA is working on, on behalf of the Montana cattle industry. Some of which you might already know about, and some you might not be aware of:

Cattle market disruption: MSGA is evaluating proposed national legislation on the “50/14 Proposal” and is also requesting member input by contacting the MSGA office. MSGA has policy supporting transparency in the market, and this topic will surely be a major issue of discussion at MSGA’s MidYear Meeting in August and the Annual Convention & Trade Show in November.