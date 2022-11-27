Steve Thennis: Donations and generosity sustain Angel Fund's budget

“We have such a long way to go,” sighed the boy. “Yes, but look how far we’ve come,” said the horse (Mackesy, Charlie. "The Boy, The Mole, The Fox and The Horse" by Charlie Mackesy).

There were many significant events happening in our world in 1989. The Berlin Wall fell, the great state of Montana was celebrating the centennial year, and the infamous train explosion at Carroll College froze out the Helena community.

Nationwide, a gallon of gas was $.97 per gallon and Barbie’s Dancetime shop was $24.98.

Of greater importance to unsuspecting students in the Helena School District, The Angel Fund began their first year as a non-profit organization. Born out of founder Marcia Wall’s experiences as a child and as an educator, and her passion for success for all students, this incredible organization has flourished and impacted the lives of less fortunate students in the Helena community.

Looking back, I don’t have any doubt that Marcia felt the same sentiments as the boy and the horse: we have such a long way to go but look at how far we have come.

As the principal of Helena High School, it has been an honor to work with amazing young people. As an educator, I am blessed to work with talented students that will be the future leaders of our community, state, nation, and beyond. I get to hear about their passion, watch their dedication, and listen to their hopes and dreams.

Any of these students can lead our community but not all of them have been given the good fortune many of us experience. Under the best of circumstances, student life is not easy. Juggling school tasks, activities, work and perhaps some struggles at home, they all need a little support.

Imagine the additional pressures of families struggling to make ends meet. The number of families in our community with financial needs is far greater than most realize. The simplicity of new clothing, shoes, school supplies and scholarships are not in their everyday conversations. Enter, The Angel Fund and our generous community.

Through the hard work of founder Marcia Wall, Executive Director Janet Riis and executive board members past and present, since 1989, Angel Fund has been able to provide an added boost to the students in need in the Helena area. As an example, in cooperation with our community, this year alone, Angel Fund has provided $55,682.00 to area schools through their popular “Stuff the Bus” program.

Clothing items has been a much-needed boost to area students. One of my staff members shared the story of stopping at a local store to pay for Angel Fund and seeing a student there.

Likely homeless, the student was putting his clothes on hold. My staff member stated, “Well, since I’m here, why don’t we get the payment out of the way too so you can take your clothes with you.” His face lit up so big — think little kid on Christmas morning — not something that happens to a lot of High School aged kids. Students will stop by the counseling office or main office to “show off” their new clothes. The boosted self-esteem is visible in the way they carry themselves. Heart-warming for sure!

Succeeding in life isn’t always as easy as just believing in yourself. Sometimes a kid just needs an adult to give them a chance and provide an opportunity.

Your donations and generosity continue to sustain Angel Fund’s budget. Currently, Angel Fund’s annual On Broadway Fundraiser and Online Auction is in full swing through Dec. 5. Please visit https://www.biddingowl.com/AngelFund to see what is available for bid or join us at On Broadway Dec. 5 to see the items in person. Please consider donating at: www.angelfundhelena.org online or by mail: Angel Fund, P.O. Box 7436, Helena, MT 59604.

Happy Thanksgiving and Happy Holidays to you and your families! Your donations continue to make a positive difference for someone every day! THANK YOU HELENA!

“Nothing beats kindness,” said the horse. “It sits quietly beyond all things” (Mackesy).