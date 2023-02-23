There are some forms of technology in hunting that come down to just personal preference. While others — the ones that adversely affect the experience for all hunters and jeopardize the public acceptance and future of hunting -- those cross the line.

With the advent of high-definition, night-vision, heat-sensing, 24/7 live-streaming, solar-powered, remote-operated game cameras, the time has come that we put some checks on game-camera technology and the market it could create before it becomes established in Montana.

House Bill 547, introduced by Rep. Cohenour, D-East Helena, would make it illegal to sell location data, images and other information collected from game cameras on public lands, ending the possibility of a damaging practice and industry from taking root in the Big Sky State.

Imagine this: A thriving market for animals’ location data where multiple websites allow hunters to browse a collection of photographs until they find a buck, bull or boar that catches their eye.

Once they have made their selection, they could then decide to purchase the location, or recent location, of said animal. What follows is an incentive to place game cameras covering as much ground as possible, providing images of as many animals as they can to offer potential clients the most opportunities to purchase location data.

This would change the game and the public land hunting experience, and not for the better.

There’s nothing fair chase about this scenario. And we don’t want our hunting future to look anything like it.

Which is why I, and conservation groups like the Montana Chapter of Backcountry Hunters & Anglers and Helena Hunters & Anglers, strongly support HB 547.

By making it illegal to sell images, video or location data of wildlife for the purpose of hunting on public lands, this bill would allow Montana’s sporting traditions to continue to be enterprises of skill and woodsmanship, patience and persistence, knowledge and fortitude.

The playing field would remain level, and success would come from rising to the challenge, rather than becoming a simple matter of who has the deepest pockets and access to the latest and greatest technological advancements.

Hunting’s future and social acceptability is dependent upon a high standard of fair chase. Purchasing the coordinates of an animal's location ignores this and jeopardizes the future of hunting.

While game cameras can be an effective scouting tool and valuable research apparatus, or just a fun and engaging hobby, the sale of images, video and/or location data does not have an appropriate place in public land hunting in Montana.

Join me in protecting the future of hunting and our fair chase traditions and contact your state representative and ask them to support HB 547.