Steve Bostrom: Stones crying out

When we lived in North Carolina, a friend scored coveted tickets to a UNC-Chapel Hill/Duke basketball game. Ushered into Cameron Stadium’s 9,291 jam-packed seats, we witnessed rarefied college basketball. What noise – the plastic cup holding my drink vibrated its own percussion. Raucous cacophony!

Jesus tells us we once avoided a more thunderous earsplitting literal “rock” concert because the celebratory pandemonium of a crowd intervened. The joyful crowd heralding Jesus’ Triumphal Entry ‘roared’ in his approval. (Mt. 20:31; 21:9,15, Mk. 11:9)

In response “some of the Pharisees said, ‘Teacher, rebuke your disciples.’ He answered, ‘I tell you, if these were silent (siópaó), the very stones would ‘krazó’/roar.” (Luke 19:40)

Imagine, creation, even us, finally unleashed to extoll our Creator!

'Crying Out'

Friends, as our boisterous guide for this column, “krazó” may enlarge our souls. Listen up!

“Krazó,” imitates the jarring screech of ravens.

The Bible uses it to describe the primal yell of a mother “krazoing” in childbirth.

And as a metaphor of Biblical proportions, seven times New Testament (NT) authors use “krazó” for demons screeching in terror upon meeting Jesus.

Another demonic multitude inhabited the Gerasene demonic. They perpetually ‘raved’ (“krazó”) and, when addressed, spoke for the Gerasene – until Jesus telecommuted them into cliff-jumping pigs.

Jesus sent the restored Gerasene back to his friends – to tell them about the mercy he had received. This renewed man “began to proclaim how much Jesus had done for him. Everyone marveled.” (Mark 5:20)

Friend, this former demoniac’s authentic gospelizing demonstrated redemption accomplished and applied! Let’s join his band.

Note: “krazó” is also used seven times by the sick pleading to Jesus for mercy/healing. For them, with his unrivaled voice Jesus penetrated unseen dimensions, dismantling disease, bringing healing.

Now, hearing Jesus’ voice

When we read: John 7:46: “No one ever spoke like this man,” we usually think of Jesus’ instruction. But, what about his voice? Was it a husky bass?

We recall Galadriel, elven Queen in the “Lord of the Rings” movie. Once, she sounds both "Beautiful and Terrible," her elegant Voice – with Reverb and Power – Booming Fearfully.

Were moviemakers inspired by angels thundering – “krazóing” five times – in the NT? Nothing crow-like there. According to Isaiah 6:4, voices of their OT counterparts: “shook the foundations of the (heavenly) thresholds.” Earthshaking/heavenshaking.

Jesus laid aside such verbal gravitas – playing with children – befriending disciples – still vigorously reverberating air waves for his teaching to be clearly heard by thousands.

With his imposing/arresting voice, he rebuked a terrifying storm: “‘Silence!’ (siópaó), ‘Be still!’ The wind ceased, there was a great calm.” (Mk. 5:39)

No one ever spoke like this man.

Jesus 'crying out'

For emphatic teaching, Jesus typically began with: “Truly, truly…” But, John twice uses “krazó” with Jesus.

To the temple crowd, “Jesus ‘cried out,’(‘roared’): Whoever believes in me, as the Scripture has said, ‘Out of his heart will flow rivers of living water.’” (John 7:37,38) Let’s believe!

To the hard-hearted, “Jesus ‘cried out,’ ‘Whoever believes in me, believes not in me but in him who sent me...What I say, therefore, I say as the Father has told me.” (John 12:44,50) Let’s listen!

Facing the music

Author Brett Lott comments: “The role of harmony is assigned to us created beings; the melody is our creator God’s…and is never out of tune. Utter preoccupation with self” results in “an unmoored harmonic line, consumed with believing itself the melody” (“Letters and Life,” pp. 36, 38).

Listen! Justice is coming. Usually, NT authors simply quote OT prophets. But, Paul tells us: “Isaiah ‘cries out’…the Lord will carry out his sentence upon the earth fully.” (Romans 9:27)

Likewise, James: “You rich, weep and howl for the miseries coming upon you. Behold, the wages of the laborers who mowed your fields, which you fraudulently kept back, are ‘crying out’ against you,” to “the ears of the Lord of hosts.” (James 5:1,4)

John records martyrs “‘crying out’ with a loud voice, ‘O Sovereign Lord, holy and true, how long before you will judge and avenge our blood on those who dwell on the earth?’” (Revelation 6:10)

Persisting in our noise

Still, investors in “Babylon,” the great city where the world, the flesh and the devil freely sing their opposing siren melody, “cry out” mourning Babylon’s destruction. (Revelation 18:19)

Grieve. Six times the mob at Jesus’ trial calls out that Jesus be crucified. Three times they intensify their murderous demand “‘crying out:’ ‘Crucify him!’” (Mt. 27:23, Mk 15:13,14)

Who are we?

Melody-Maker responding to cacophony

Like rocks at his triumphal entry, Jesus was silent (siópaó) during much of his trial.

Later, extraordinarily, crucified Jesus’ first words, “Father, forgive them; they do not know what they are doing.” (Luke 23:24)

Usually, the crucified shrieked.

Crucified Jesus spoke seven vital “words.”

His last utterance exploded! “Jesus ‘cried out’ – ‘roaring’ – in a ‘loud’ (‘mega’) voice and he gave up his spirit.” (Mt. 27:50)

Friend, all is not lost. This is not Jesus’ cry of despair and agony.

How do we know? Matthew, who tells us of the previous joyful riot at Jesus’ Triumphal Entry, now gives us the crescendo of Jesus’ mysterious Good Friday roar (Mt.27:50). Jesus, your intense-sound-wave-rumbling-REVERBERATION imploded the earth – giving birth to an earthquake, shaking and releasing a multitude who had been dead - filling them with life. Unleashing your focused SHOUT, you karate-chopped Death to death. HY-YAH!!

More redeemed voices

Violent, Christian persecuting Paul met Jesus. Akin to others renewed/haunted by the Holy Spirit/Ghost/Guest, Paul changed. “God has sent the Spirit of his Son into our hearts, ‘crying’ – “roaring” (“krazó”) ‘Abba! Father!’” (Galatians 4:6) Breathtaking! And, breath-giving inspiration/exclamation!

Christian, keep your vocal chords fit. Viewing heaven, John writes: “Behold, a great multitude that no one could number “krazóing” with a ‘loud’ (“mega”) voice, ‘Salvation belongs to our God who sits on the throne, and to the Lamb!’” (Revelation 7:9) Glory unleashed!

Friend, “krazó’s” abbreviated tour is over. How about a reverential/robust shout-out to “krazó?” Now, where’s your celebratory megaphone? Let’s keep the rocks from crying out!

Steve Bostrom is ordained by the Presbyterian Church in America.

