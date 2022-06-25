Steve Bostrom: Fruitfulness

When our 2-year-old granddaughter visits, first she kicks off her shoes – just like she does at her home.

Reading the Bible, we also find priorities. “Pray ‘first.’” (1 Tim 2:1). “Seek ‘first’ the kingdom of God and his righteousness.” (Matthew 6:33)

And what is God’s first command to human beings? “Be fruitful…” (Gen. 1:28)

Surprised?

Before church, a woman in her 70s told me about her childbearing years. She had believed her generation’s lies about overpopulation. Bucking the norm, she had three. Now, she wishes she had more.

She agrees with Henry George (1879): “Both the jay-hawk and the man eat chickens, but the more jay-hawks the fewer chickens, while the more men the more chickens.” Brian Mattson comments (6/2022): “Brilliant! Humans are capable of husbandry, innovation!”

But now, the UN world fertility map shows every continent except Africa is aging so rapidly that the long-term existence of many nations is precarious – especially in the “infertile crescent” from Spain to Singapore.

God, please teach us.

Joseph as our guide

At about 17, favored Joseph is beaten, betrayed by his brothers, sold into slavery. In Egypt, his abuse and neglect dominate thirteen more years.

Eventually, brought before Pharaoh, Joseph hears Pharaoh’s dreams and rightly interprets them.

Incredibly impressed, Pharaoh catapults Joseph to second in command in Egypt. Now, 30-year-old Joseph, given an Egyptian name, marries an Egyptian priest’s daughter who bears him two sons.

Does God’s apparent previous neglect embitter Joseph? Does pride fill Joseph at his meteoric rise? Do the gods of his prestigious new companions seduce him? No.

Why not? He loves Yahweh/Yahweh’s people. Joseph named his second son “‘Ephraim’” (Hebrew: “Fruitful”), “For God made me ‘fruitful’ in the land of my affliction.” (Gen. 41:52)

First, ‘affliction’

Wasn’t Egypt the land of his incredible success? Yes, but surrounded by world-renowned wealth and power, Joseph still missed freely worshipping Yahweh with others.

Nevertheless, Joseph knew Yahweh was with him – as God had been with his ancestors in their ‘affliction:’ Hagar (Gen. 16:11), Leah (Gen. 29:31), and Jacob (Gen 31:42).

Friend, God has seen and heard you. As he did with Joseph, God may make you fruitful amidst affliction.

Thoreau (1817 -1862) comments: “Every important worker will report what life is in him. It makes no difference in what seeming desert the poet is born. Though all his neighbors pronounce it a Sahara, it will be a paradise to him; for (even) in the desert we see results from the barrenness of our experience.” (Thoreau, Journal, May 6, 1854)

Friend, what is your soul’s core experience?

‘Fruitfulness’ despite affliction

Joseph’s father, Jacob, explains Joseph’s core faith: “Joseph is a ‘fruitful’ bough, a ‘fruitful’ bough by a spring; his branches run over the wall…the God of your father will help you, the Almighty will bless you with blessings of heaven above, blessings of the deep…blessings of the breasts and of the womb. The blessings of your father are mighty…” (Gen. 49:22,25,26)

Joseph cherished God’s command to be ‘fruitful.’ Joseph led in faith. He trusted prolific God. No withered fig tree here!

Remembering the ‘fruitfulness’ of fish and birds at the beginning

On creation’s fifth day, God speaks; seas and skies swarm, teeming with life. “God blessed them saying, ‘Be ‘fruitful’ and multiply and fill the waters in the seas, and let birds multiply on the earth.’” (Gen. 1:22)

God linked “pro-creation” with his handiwork in fish and birds. Calvin (1509 -1564) comments: "The force of the Divine word was not meant to be transient, but, being infused into their natures, to take root and constantly bear fruit."

‘Fruitfulness’ of human beings

When God gave our first parents their first command, “God blessed them. God said to them, ‘Be ‘fruitful’….’” (Gen. 1:28) Holy/mutual/productive/re-productivity!

Then, after destructive sin, God reiterates his ‘fruitful’ command to animals in Noah’s ark (Gen 8:17). God also commands Noah and his children to be fruitful (Gen 9:1,7). Subsequently, God gives this command to Jacob (Gen. 35:11) and makes ‘fruitfulness’ a condition of taking the Promised Land (Ex. 23:30).

God promised he would make many of the faithful ‘fruitful.’ Included are: Abraham (Gen 17:20), Jacob (Gen 48:4), Israelites (Lev. 26:9), and God-fearing families (Ps. 128:3).

Seeing God’s ‘fruitfulness’ at work (Gen. 26:22-24), Isaac asked God to make Isaac’s son, Jacob, ‘fruitful’ (Gen 28:3). Jacob’s son, Joseph, likewise became ‘fruitful.’ Even when Egypt forgot Joseph and the Israelites became slaves, God remembered his promise. Israelites became very ‘fruitful’ (Gen. 47:27, Ex. 17; Ps. 105:24, Jer. 3:16). Startled Egyptians ordered Hebrew male babies be exterminated.

Despite battles, Messianic ‘fruitfulness’

God’s ancient promise affirmed the fruitful seed/child of the woman would triumph (Gen 3:15).

“A shoot shall come from the stump of Jesse; a branch shall bear ‘fruit’…the earth shall be full of the knowledge of the LORD as the waters cover the sea.” (Is. 11:1,9)

Some share in God’s ambitious mission; some do not. Jesus: “The thief comes only to steal and kill and destroy, but I came that they may have life and have it abundantly.” (John 10:10) Jesus is the “firstborn among many (multitudinous/plenteous) brothers.” (Rom. 8:29) With such brothers/sisters, we entrust our lives in shared mission.

Enlarging our vision of ‘fruitfulness’

Jesus: “As the branch cannot bear ‘fruit’ by itself, unless it abides in the vine, neither can you, unless you abide in me. I am the vine; you are the branches. Whoever abides in me and I in him, he it is that bears much (multitudinous/plenteous) ‘fruit,’ for apart from me you can do nothing…By this my Father is glorified, that you bear much (multitudinous/plenteous) ‘fruit’ and so prove to be my disciples.” (Jn 15:4,5,8)

In heaven, John sees “the tree of life with its twelve kinds of ‘fruit,’ yielding its ‘fruit.’ The leaves of the tree were for the healing of the nations.” (Rev. 22:2) Not simply individuals, families, or whole communities will be healed – but nations!

God, please infuse us with life as we ponder your abundant fruitfulness.

Note 1: In regard to physical fruitfulness, Stonestreet observes: “Contrary to everything we’re taught, sex is inherently about other people. Biologically, it’s about creating children; sociologically, it’s about making strong bonds between moms and dads for the sake of those children. Spiritually, it’s a reflection of Christ and the Church; metaphysically, it’s about the ways we are each embodied beings, created as men and women for, and in relationship with, each other.” (Breakpoint, 5 20 22)

Steve Bostrom is ordained by the Presbyterian Church in America. To contact him, email: stevebostrom@gmail.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 1