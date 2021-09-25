Steve Bostrom: Beyond appearance to reality

Diagnosing the spiritual world

Let’s go beyond Curdie’s touch and Laënnec’s stethoscope. Is there a spiritual stethoscope that gives us an ability to understand what goes on in the spiritual realm?

1 Corinthians 2:14: “The natural man does not accept the things that come from the Spirit of God. For they are foolishness to him, and he cannot understand them, because they are spiritually discerned… 16But we have the mind of Christ.”

And so, we come to our third character, Jesus Christ.

His mind

Jesus laid aside much of his glory during his incarnation. Still, Scripture describes Jesus penetrating the minds of those with whom he spoke. He had no need for Curdie’s hands or a spiritual stethoscope. If we are startled, it is only momentarily. The One who formed our neural pathways and gave us the gift of language knew/knows our thoughts.

His heart

But, when we put the spiritual-truth-stethoscope of Scripture on Jesus’ heart, what a surprise! Matthew 11:29: “Take My yoke upon you and learn from Me; for I am gentle and humble in heart, and you will find rest for your souls.”