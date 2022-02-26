Steve Bostrom: A Biblical worldview

Here’s some old news. In 2020, filling in for a Lander, Wyoming, pastor while he was on sabbatical, I planned to preach for him from February-April. Then COVID hit. Mid-March, Wyoming churches closed. After I recorded seven sermons their elders later would stream, I returned to Helena.

That March, researcher Barna published: “American Worldview Inventory 2020” (AWI 2020) – showing our country had been ransacked by something much worse than dreaded COVID.

Much worse? Yes. Regrettably, I first heard of this contagion Feb. 3, 2022. Few news outlets consider this noteworthy.

Have you heard?

March 2020, Barna wrote: “The latest national survey about the worldview of Americans shows that although seven out of ten consider themselves to be Christian, just 6% actually possess a biblical worldview (BW).”

If the National Basketball Association told us that only 6% of fans were attending games, it would be serious. But, the appropriate analogy is worse: What if only 6% of the NBA players knew the rules of basketball and had the skills/desire to work with their teammates?

Worldview defined

Barna writes: “A worldview is the intellectual, moral, emotional and spiritual filter through which a person sees and responds to the world. If you truly believe something, your lifestyle reflects those beliefs.”

Barna calls those with a BW “integrated disciples. They translate their ability to think like Jesus into ways of living like Him as well.”

Barna notes: “America was founded on BW principles. But, since the 1990s, the predominant worldview in America has been postmodernism, a secular worldview opposing biblical truths.”

Historically, BW shaped our country and our values. According to research Barna conducted with historian David Barton, “commonly held values in colonial America included: civic duty, hard work, humility, faith, family, moderation and the rule of law. The prevailing values in America today are much different: acceptance, comfort, control, entertainment, entitlement, experiences, expression, and happiness.”

Findings of AWI, conducted January 2020

Phone/internet interviews from a nationally representative sample of 2,000 adults generated these results:

“American adults holding a BW has declined by 50% over the past quarter century.”

“Associating with Christian churches that have a ‘high view’ of the Bible” made a difference. “Among Evangelical Protestant churches attenders, 21% have a BW, among charismatic/Pentecostal churches, 16%, among mainline Protestant churches, 8%, and among Catholic churches, 1%.”

“Nine percent of Americans 50 or older have a BW, compared to just 5% of those in their thirties/forties, and a mere 2% of those 18-29 years old.

“People with some college education (7%) are more likely to have a BW than among those with no college (1%).

“Spiritually Active Governance Engaged Conservative Christians (SAGE Cons) represent 9% of our population. Active in both politics and faith, 44% of this group has a BW.”

Amos 8:11 tells us such a famine is: “not of bread, nor water, but of hearing the words of the LORD.”

Friend, when did God’s word last nourish your soul? Is your worldview starving your soul?

Where do we begin?

Titus pastored on Crete. One of their poets/truth-tellers (Titus 1:12) described fellow Cretans in three ways:

First, deception, falsification, misrepresentation, and distortion were their native language.

Next, civilization forgot Crete. Cretans were wild, brutal, savage, ferocious. In colloquial Greek, the phrase used here means: 'ugly dogs.'

Finally, the way to a Cretan’s heart was through their stomach – literally, they were “all stomach.” But, the idleness of these “lazy gluttons” certainly hindered their food fantasies.

Following God means the opposite: loving truth, order and diligence. But even in godless Crete, Paul encouraged Titus. God uses the Gospel to change even Cretans. For example, Holy Spirit generated transformation characterized each church leader. In regard to BW, Titus 1:9 “He must hold firm to the trustworthy word as taught, so that he may be able to give instruction in sound doctrine and also to rebuke those who contradict it.”

Friend, would God make you such a leader, sounding alarms, praying God would bring revival?

Hear a warning

Let’s take to heart Paul’s admonition to Christians in Rome (2:8, extended Greek translation).

“Those who are ‘self-seeking,’ “‘eritheía’- ‘work for hire,’ ‘acting selfishly regardless of the resulting strife.’” Even Greek mythology warns us. Impossibly handsome Narcissus gazed interminably at himself. His self-absorption made him unfit for love, finally dying of thirst and starvation. Invalidating God and others, he invalidated himself. Turning inward to illusion, narcissists sell their soul, finding the world, the flesh and the devil irresistible. Whether oppressors or victims, narcissists consume themselves and others by their own godless agenda.

“And do not ‘obey’” – ‘apeitheó’ – often translated: ’to disobey.’ However, ‘a’ reverses ‘peitheó’ - ‘faith’/‘confidence.’ Paul magnifies the ultimate gift of faith. Here he writes to those on the other side, those who ‘refuse to be persuaded by…’

“The truth” - ‘alétheia’ – “not only ‘truth as spoken’ but, ‘reality, the opposite of illusion,’ ‘divine truth revealed in Scripture.’” John 1:17: “Grace and ‘alétheia’ were realized in Christ Jesus.”

“But being ‘persuaded’ (‘peithó’) by ‘unrighteousness’” – ‘adikía” – ‘a’ = ‘opposite of’ + ‘dikía’ ‘righteousness,’ – approving the opposite of God’s justice; despising what God approves.

“There will be ‘wrath’ (‘orge’) and fury (‘thumos’).”

God help us. How blind/selfish we naturally are.

Finally, God hears prayers

Friend, we need God’s truth/renewal, through Jesus, by his Spirit. How? Jesus prays to the Father: John 17:17: “’Sanctify’ them (draw them to yourself; change them) according to ‘alétheia’; your word is ‘alétheia.’”

The Psalmist prays (119:88 – extended Hebrew translation):

(O LORD)

“Because of – according to – ‘ca’

Your constant tender covenant-strengthened lovingkindness – ‘hesed’

Revive me – quicken me – ‘hayah’

So that I may keep, guard my heart with, treasure, obey – ‘shamar’

Your verifying testimony – your authentic commands – your approved affidavit, the certain declaration of your character – ‘eduth’ spoken by your (own) mouth – ‘peh.’”

Holy Spirit, nourish our souls, making us thirsty/hungry as we collaborate with the grace/truth flowing from the Word made flesh.

Friend, has God’s word stirred/fed you? Like renewed Cretans/Romans/Hebrews/Americans mentioned above, let’s love living before God’s face (coram Deo), viewing the world with his eyes/heart.

Steve Bostrom is ordained by the Presbyterian Church in America. To contact him, email: stevebostrom@gmail.com.

