Stephen Brehe: Uncomfortable truths on Independence Day

Independence Day this year isn’t the one we saw coming.
- Nearly 130,000 Americans are dead from the COVID-19 pandemic.
- Many Americans are struggling with financial hardship in the midst of Depression-like unemployment.
- And there's our painful coming to terms with American’s original sin of racism.
Lamenting seems more suitable than celebrating.
What is lamenting? It is a wholehearted expression of grief and sadness, done publicly or privately. When it comes to lamenting, Americans are not very good at it. We prefer celebrating even if it means denial, injustice, and injury. In short, we prefer glad, not sad.
Churches have not been much better. If we ever lament we privatize it, making it about God and self. We steer clear of our collusion with the powers and principalities that separate us from God and each other. But when life becomes intolerable for many among us, protests erupt. Martin Luther King Jr., put it succinctly: “Oppressed people cannot remain oppressed forever. The yearning for freedom eventually manifests itself.”
Exposing racism
The Black Lives Matter Movement is an example of that eruption. It has become a national lament calling us to expose the sins of systematic racism. Churches ought to be sympathetic places where we hear the cries of those who suffer. Then work and pray, as Amos says, for “justice [to] roll down like waters, and righteousness like an ever-flowing stream.” That’s our vocation as inheritors of the Judeo-Christian tradition. Our spiritual heritage began in slavery, with our ancestors groaning and crying out to God. God heard that groaning and began the rescue movement we know as the Exodus. God heard. Can we hear the groans of our African American and Native American brothers and sisters?
There’s a debate going on about monuments, especially Confederate ones. Last Sunday I read Caroline Randall Williams’ opinion piece in the New York Times. Afterwards I sat on my couch stunned, staring at the wall. She was describing what I encounter almost every day with my eyes but has been invisible to me because I see the world through the lens of my white, middle-class experiences. Williams writes: “I have rape-colored skin. My light-brown-blackness is a living testament to the rules, the practices, the causes of the Old South. If there are those who want to remember the legacy of the Confederacy, if they want monuments, well, then, my body is a monument. My skin is a monument… [My] immediate white male ancestors, all of them were rapists. My very existence is a relic of slavery and Jim Crow.” I was dazed. I sat there and lamented that people like me had never thought about African Americans as living monuments to the brutality of slavery and Jim Crow.
Avoidance doesn't work
What happens when we don’t lament? Walt Brueggemann, my Old Testament professor from years ago, believes that complacency and passiveness get programmed into society. The outcome, he says, is “to reinforce and consolidate the political-economic monopoly of the status quo.” Lamenting is the response, he says, when dysfunction becomes unacceptable and injustice becomes unbearable.
If we would get out our Bibles we’d see that it is filled with laments. There’s an entire book of laments in the Bible, called Lamentations. Israel’s hymnbook, the Psalms, is full of laments. Jeremiah grieved over the sins of his countrymen that led to the destruction of Jerusalem. Jesus wept over Jerusalem because the city killed the prophets and stoned those sent to save it. It would be good to read these sacred texts. Many of them are songs. We need to sing them. Study them. Preach about them. Black churches have a rich tradition of engaging these texts that way. White churches need to do the same.
Getting honest
Lamenting begins the process of being honest about the broken state of our world and how we have been complicit. Lamenting begins the spiritual treatment plan to defeat the plagues of white privilege, racism, our culture of self-congratulations, misogyny, economic inequality, fouling of creation, and a host of other social wrongs.
Lamenting is subversive. It allows the oppressed and the overlooked to challenge the blindness and deafness of elites who enforce an unfair status quo. That’s exactly what the Black Lives Matter movement is about. Chants like “I Can’t Breathe” are blistering critiques of the existing social and political status quo. They announce that things have to change.
The Fourth of July is often a time of national self congratulation. Not so much this year given all the challenges we are facing. But honest lamenting can cure our national need for self satisfaction and our rhetoric about exceptionalism. The lofty words of our founding fathers often ring hollow for millions of Americans of color.
A spiritual exercise
Here’s something we should all do. Take these words from our founding documents -- the Declaration of Independence and the Preamble to the Constitution -- and ponder them.
- “We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their creator with certain unalienable rights, that among these are life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.”
- “We the People of the United States, in Order to form a more perfect Union…”
Those words were written by a small group of white men who owned property. They stood in a small circle. Through the years their stirring words energized Americans to enlarge that circle. Often there was fierce opposition. Here are questions for us to ponder. How have we responded when others wanted to step into that circle? Did we welcome them or reject them? Or did we just ignore them? If Jesus could weep over Jerusalem, can we weep over our brokenness?
