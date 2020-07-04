Stephen Brehe: Uncomfortable truths on Independence Day

There’s a debate going on about monuments, especially Confederate ones. Last Sunday I read Caroline Randall Williams’ opinion piece in the New York Times. Afterwards I sat on my couch stunned, staring at the wall. She was describing what I encounter almost every day with my eyes but has been invisible to me because I see the world through the lens of my white, middle-class experiences. Williams writes: “I have rape-colored skin. My light-brown-blackness is a living testament to the rules, the practices, the causes of the Old South. If there are those who want to remember the legacy of the Confederacy, if they want monuments, well, then, my body is a monument. My skin is a monument… [My] immediate white male ancestors, all of them were rapists. My very existence is a relic of slavery and Jim Crow.” I was dazed. I sat there and lamented that people like me had never thought about African Americans as living monuments to the brutality of slavery and Jim Crow.