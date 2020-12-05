Stephen Brehe: Reframing our lives in these contentious times

A frame can make or break a piece of art. Framing can make that special picture or portrait more enjoyable and keep our eyes on what’s inside the frame. Or it can distract us and we turn away.

Framing a picture is a good analogy for framing our theology. Just as a frame influences how we see a painting, theological framing influences how we see God and our neighbor.

Before he became the head of The Episcopal Church, Bishop Michael Curry spent time studying pro- and anti-slavery biblical arguments in the run-up to the Civil War. He found a pattern. Abolitionists framed their arguments around Jesus and his teachings. Pro-slavery supporters never quoted Jesus or talked about his teachings. “They avoided Jesus like the plague,” Curry concluded, “because if bigotry is your game, Jesus is not the name.”

Curry was describing two very different theological frames. A “Good News frame” with love at the center, which brings out the best in people. And, sadly, a “Bad News frame,” which brings out the worst in people.