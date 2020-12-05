Stephen Brehe: Reframing our lives in these contentious times

A frame can make or break a piece of art. Framing can make that special picture or portrait more enjoyable and keep our eyes on what’s inside the frame. Or it can distract us and we turn away.
Framing a picture is a good analogy for framing our theology. Just as a frame influences how we see a painting, theological framing influences how we see God and our neighbor.
Before he became the head of The Episcopal Church, Bishop Michael Curry spent time studying pro- and anti-slavery biblical arguments in the run-up to the Civil War. He found a pattern. Abolitionists framed their arguments around Jesus and his teachings. Pro-slavery supporters never quoted Jesus or talked about his teachings. “They avoided Jesus like the plague,” Curry concluded, “because if bigotry is your game, Jesus is not the name.”
Curry was describing two very different theological frames. A “Good News frame” with love at the center, which brings out the best in people. And, sadly, a “Bad News frame,” which brings out the worst in people.
After this contentious election and its aftermath, Adam Hamilton, one of the leading United Methodist preachers of our day, reminded us last Sunday during a sermon that some 76 percent of Americans consider themselves Christians. That means Jesus is allegedly their king. He is the one who is supposed to exercise dominion over them, be they Republicans, Democrats, Independents, or whatever. But how many of the 76 percent know him?
Hamilton turned to the late African-American civil rights leader and Baptist preacher S.M. Lockridge to drive home the point about Jesus’ kingship. He played the conclusion to Lockridge’s often repeated sermon from 1976, “He’s My King.” I highly recommend watching it on YouTube (see the link at the end of this column). After each point, Lockridge inserted a poignant refrain: “Do you know him?” Here are a few excerpts.
“He supplies strength for the weak...
“Do you know Him?
“He serves the unfortunate...
“I wonder if you know Him?
“He guards and He guides...
“I wonder if you know Him?”
If we knew Jesus as our king we might stop acting like we are part of a WWE Smack Down. Democrats and Republicans could find ways to work with each other. Family members might stop arguing with each other. A bit of forgiveness and reconciliation might break out (or at least some tolerance and civility). Is that possible?
Brian McLaren, author of “Everything Must Change,” suggests that we consciously reframe our lives around Jesus and his values instead of unconsciously bowing to prevailing thinking that aids and abets division. Jesus refused to accept the narratives of Roman imperial and religious elites in his day. As followers of Jesus we ought to reject commonly-held assumptions in our own time that lead to an easy accommodation of fear, anger, violence, prejudice, injustice, and other dysfunctional ways of thinking and behaving.
Here’s how McLaren suggests we put Jesus back at the center of our lives:
- “Don’t get revenge when wronged, but seek reconciliation.
- “Don’t repay violence with violence, but seek creative and transforming nonviolent alternatives.
- “Don’t focus on external conformity to moral codes, but on internal transformation in love.
- “Don’t love insiders and hate or fear outsiders, but welcome outsiders into a new “us,” a new “we,” a new humanity that celebrates diversity in the context of love for all, justice for all, and mutual respect for all.
- “Don’t have anxiety about money or security or pleasure at the center of your life, but trust yourself to the care of God.
- “Don’t live for wealth, but for the living God who loves all people, including your enemies.
- “Don’t hate your enemies or competitors, but love them and do to them not as they have done to you—and not before they do to you—but as you wish they would do for you….”
That requires, as Jeremiah reminds us in his call to be a prophet, that the task of faithful men and women is “to pluck up and pull down.” By that I mean to deconstruct those commonly accepted things that separate us from God and each other. Faithful living also requires us “to plant and to build.” That means working to establish the values of God’s kingdom “on earth as it is in heaven.” A lot of work lies ahead. Are we up to it?
Of all the followers of Jesus through the centuries, probably the most faithful was St. Francis. His famous prayer offers a blueprint on how to reframe our lives and society for everybody, not just Christians. It would be wise for all of us to internalize his words, share them with others, and put them into practice.
“Lord, make us instruments of your peace.
Where there is hatred, let us sow love;
where there is injury, pardon;
where there is discord, union;
where there is doubt, faith;
where there is despair, hope;
where there is darkness, light;
where here is sadness, joy.”
Highlights of the “He’s My King” sermon can be found at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZKsN-AeqJP0.
The Very Rev. Stephen Brehe is the retired Dean of St. Peter’s Episcopal Cathedral in Helena.
