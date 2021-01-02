Stephen Brehe: Paul was right: Give thanks in all circumstances

When I told my wife that I was going to look back at 2020 she exclaimed, “Why would you want to do that?” Her response seemed reasonable. Who would want to return to 2020? Not many of us. My favorite meme last year showed Doc Brown standing by his DeLorean time machine in a scene from “Back to the Future,” warning Marty McFly, “Don’t go to 2020!”

Last year was brutal. The COVID-19 pandemic hit the world like a sledgehammer. Lost lives. Lost livelihoods. Lost relationships. Lost dreams. Lost hopes. The year, which began so optimistically, quickly became gloomy, dark, and dangerous as the novel coronavirus spread everywhere.

The Apostle Paul urges us to give thanks in all circumstances (1 Thessalonians 5:18). I’m going to try that. But I’m guessing that giving thanks is not the first thing that comes to mind when you look back at 2020.

Despite the hardships, I want to challenge us to find things from 2020 for which we can give thanks. See if you can come up with 10. If you get to 10, then double it. I’m not trying to be goody-two-shoes. Paul was right. Thanksgiving is sturdy stuff. With God’s help, a grateful heart transforms us. The pandemic brought many hardships, but there were also grace-filled moments throughout the year. It’s time to jot them down. Talk about them. And to thank God for them.