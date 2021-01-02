Stephen Brehe: Paul was right: Give thanks in all circumstances

When I told my wife that I was going to look back at 2020 she exclaimed, “Why would you want to do that?” Her response seemed reasonable. Who would want to return to 2020? Not many of us. My favorite meme last year showed Doc Brown standing by his DeLorean time machine in a scene from “Back to the Future,” warning Marty McFly, “Don’t go to 2020!”
Last year was brutal. The COVID-19 pandemic hit the world like a sledgehammer. Lost lives. Lost livelihoods. Lost relationships. Lost dreams. Lost hopes. The year, which began so optimistically, quickly became gloomy, dark, and dangerous as the novel coronavirus spread everywhere.
The Apostle Paul urges us to give thanks in all circumstances (1 Thessalonians 5:18). I’m going to try that. But I’m guessing that giving thanks is not the first thing that comes to mind when you look back at 2020.
Despite the hardships, I want to challenge us to find things from 2020 for which we can give thanks. See if you can come up with 10. If you get to 10, then double it. I’m not trying to be goody-two-shoes. Paul was right. Thanksgiving is sturdy stuff. With God’s help, a grateful heart transforms us. The pandemic brought many hardships, but there were also grace-filled moments throughout the year. It’s time to jot them down. Talk about them. And to thank God for them.
Let’s get started.
- I’m thankful for family and friends, who gave me buoyancy those times I thought I was sinking. I am looking at you, my sweet wife of nearly 52 years. I am also grateful that three family members who tested positive for COVID-19 are okay.
- I’m thankful for people who care enough about their fellow citizens to follow public health guidelines and wear masks (and wear them properly).
Let’s keep going.
- I’m thankful for researchers and drug companies around the world that are providing us with vaccines to combat this pandemic. And I am overflowing with gratitude for health care workers on the front lines, including my daughter-in-law, who works in a COVID-19 intensive care unit.
- I’m thankful for election officials and volunteers who made American democracy work during the pandemic.
- I’m thankful for the nation-wide outpouring of righteous indignation and protest after the murder of George Floyd, bringing hope that we might finally start to come to terms with America’s original sin of racism.
- I’m thankful for grocery workers, farmers and ranchers, truck drivers, and everybody in the supply chain who risked their health to keep the economy from crashing.
- I’m thankful for Zoom, Facebook, Duo, and other ways that bring people together for times of celebration as well as loss. Not many of us knew about Zoom before the pandemic but now millions regularly connect with family and friends more often than ever before.
- I’m thankful for nonprofits like Helena Food Share, which provided 2,900 holiday meals. I’m grateful for those of us who could take our $1,200 stimulus checks and donate them to organizations helping people in need. I’m thankful for First Christian Church. When Family Promise, which depends on churches to provide weekly housing for homeless families looked like it might have to shut down, First Christian stepped forward and offered the use of its educational wing to house families during the pandemic. These acts of kindness and generosity are just the tip of the iceberg.
- I’m thankful for religious leaders who found imaginative and creative ways to stay connected to their flocks. Bishop Austin Vetter of the Catholic Diocese of Helena regularly reads stories to children online. When the Musikanten Montana choral group couldn’t sing indoors, they live streamed “Advent Lessons and Carols” at Martin’s Quarry. St. Peter’s Episcopal Cathedral started “Wonderful Walks” where members and friends hike together. St. Paul’s United Methodist Church streamed an ecumenical, Montana-wide “Winter Solstice Celebration with the Wilbur Rehmann Quintet.” The list goes on and on.
- • I'm thankful for teachers, who had to completely redesign what school looks like. Plus a grateful shout-out for parents and kids.
- • I’m thankful for young people who write letters and notes to isolated neighbors. Another thanksgiving shout-out goes to Carroll College students who carried groceries, ran errands, and delivered prescription medicine to seniors and vulnerable Helena residents.
- • Before I finish my list, I want to lift up all those drive-by graduations, birthdays, anniversaries, and other celebrations.
Lastly, here’s one that will surprise you.
- I’m even thankful for Donald Trump because he provided me with ample opportunities to practice anger management (I haven’t always succeeded). And like many others, I am especially grateful that it looks like there will be a peaceful transfer of power, if not a bit bumpy, later this month.
I've got more thanksgivings, but I’ve reached my word limit for the religion page. How’s your list going?
Looking back and looking ahead, let’s take up St. Paul’s mantle, to give thanks in all circumstances, even for 2020. A spirit of thanksgiving, writes Diane Butler Bass, brings healing. Next Wednesday is Epiphany, the Twelfth Day of Christmas. That’s when we celebrate the Magi following the Star to Bethlehem. Gratitude, Bass says, is like “a bright star directing us to a new and better place.” Let’s follow that star.
The Very Rev. Stephen Brehe is the retired Dean of St. Peter’s Episcopal Cathedral in Helena.