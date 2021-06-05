Stephen Brehe: No need to fear critical race theory

Having another go at it

Author and theologian Frederich Buechner wrote “Telling Secrets” about his dad’s suicide. His family rigidly kept that secret behind locked doors. It remained an unhealed part of his life till he could talk openly about it and what it meant to him as a child, as a parent, and still means to him in old age. “I am inclined,” he writes, “to believe that God's chief purpose in giving us memory is to enable us to go back in time so that if we didn't play those roles right the first time round, we can still have another go at it now. We cannot undo our old mistakes or their consequences any more than we can erase old wounds that we have both suffered and inflicted, but through the power that memory gives us of thinking, feeling, imagining our way back through time we can at long last finally finish with the past in the sense of removing its power to hurt us and other people to stunt our growth as human beings.”