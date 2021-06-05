Stephen Brehe: No need to fear critical race theory

Montana’s Attorney General, Austin Knudsen, has ruled that teaching critical race theory in public schools is unlawful. He did this at the request of Superintendent of Public Instruction Elsie Arntzen. What does his ruling mean? Could a teacher lose his job for showing the History Channel’s documentary about the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre? Would she be fired for assigning a book report on Isabel Wilkerson’s best-selling book Caste: The Origins of Our Discontent? Those are chilling thoughts.
Critical race theory is the latest culture war topic and the hard right has brought out big guns to oppose it. If you don’t believe me, listen to the buzz on media outlets like Fox and talk radio. But before going any further, let’s define it. Critical race theory maintains that current social problems, such as racism, have been shaped by long-term cultural norms, social structures, and economic institutions. It gives students a window into the stories of minorities in American history who were excluded from the American story.
It introduces a fuller picture of American history to young citizens, who are going to be our leaders in a few years. Done sensitively it deals with our unhealed past so that we have a more hopeful future. Just about everybody knows that unresolved issues from the past often lead to the inability to deal with problems in the present. We repeat our mistakes. Remember Albert Einstein's definition of insanity? It is doing the same thing over and over but expecting different results. That kind of crazy thinking describes a great deal of human experience. Destructive behavior like systematic racism, unless dealt with, replicates itself generation after generation.
Critical race theory opens up our past and helps us deal with racism differently. It’s not easy. We have painful, often hidden, moments in our history. But it’s the only way that true healing can take place. An extra benefit is that it allows for learning about other peoples, decreases stereotyping, creates a spirit of respect, and increases tolerance.
So why the fierce opposition to hearing about the struggles and sufferings of African-Americans, Native peoples, Asians, Hispanics, and other immigrants and minorities?
Behind locked doors
Opposition reminds me how families fear revealing skeletons in their closets. That dad died from suicide. Or maybe mom was a drunk. That you never left your children with Uncle Eddy. Everybody has skeletons in our closets, some more than others. As a nation we have a long history of practicing “out of sight out of mind.”
God, of course, is aware of the skeletons in our closets. We have a wonderful opening prayer in The Episcopal Church that reminds us every Sunday: “Almighty God, to you all hearts are open, all desires known, and from you no secrets are hid…” That’s right. No secrets are hid. You may not want God or anybody to know. But God knows.
People expend enormous amounts of energy to keep secrets locked up. We don’t want anybody to know about them, let alone God. William Temple, a 20th century scholar and archbishop of Canterbury, told this parable about Jesus visiting a house. The husband and wife welcome him with open arms. Jesus looks around and sees an immaculately appointed living room and comments on how lovely it looks. Then he asks if he can take a look upstairs. The couple gets a bit queasy, but says okay. Jesus looks in the master bedroom. The bed is perfectly made. Everything is in order. Then Jesus notices a closet with a lock. He asks if he can see what’s in the closet. There’s a look of panic in their eyes. Jesus presses them to unlock the door. They refuse.
The problem with locking up parts of our lives is it gives us a false sense of self. Like the family in the parable, we create a highly edited version of ourselves, locking our secret flaws and failings behind locked doors. God, of course, knows. So do lots of others. Sadly we prevent our own healing, as well as others, by bolting the doors.
We're not perfect
That parable can be applied to the American experience. While a great deal of our history is exemplary, we have skeletons in our closet. Racism is one of them. People don’t want to talk about it because our racial sins fly in the face of the myth of American exceptionalism. Over the years we have developed a national doctrine that God has blessed America with success and every success confirms God’s blessing. But if you are African American or Native American you know that hasn’t been the case for you.
Right now I’m sensing some readers are about to say, “If you don’t love America, leave it.” My retort is, “If you really love America, fix it.” But you can’t fix something until you are willing to acknowledge what is broken. That’s where critical race theory enters the picture. Those who have been mistreated have stories to share. Hearing their stories and responding to them will heal us, not harm us. But to silence them is to continue to oppress them and leave us unhealed.
To see our whole history -- good, bad, and ugly -- is to finally see ourselves more closely to the way God sees us. Broken, incomplete people who need healing and reconciliation. But still loveable. And, with God’s help, able to build a more fair and just country.
Having another go at it
America has many wonderful attributes that need to be celebrated. But we also need to hear from voices who were silenced through the years by racist social institutions, cultural biases, and economic systems.
Author and theologian Frederich Buechner wrote “Telling Secrets” about his dad’s suicide. His family rigidly kept that secret behind locked doors. It remained an unhealed part of his life till he could talk openly about it and what it meant to him as a child, as a parent, and still means to him in old age. “I am inclined,” he writes, “to believe that God's chief purpose in giving us memory is to enable us to go back in time so that if we didn't play those roles right the first time round, we can still have another go at it now. We cannot undo our old mistakes or their consequences any more than we can erase old wounds that we have both suffered and inflicted, but through the power that memory gives us of thinking, feeling, imagining our way back through time we can at long last finally finish with the past in the sense of removing its power to hurt us and other people to stunt our growth as human beings.”
Don’t be disheartened by the hard right’s opposition to examining our history. Fear, not healing, is driving them. Get involved in supporting critical race theory in our schools. Help people understand it. Support it. We, as a nation, will benefit. We stand a better chance of getting things right the next time around if we’re aware of how we fell short in the past.
The Very Rev. Stephen Brehe is the retired dean of St. Peter’s Episcopal Cathedral in Helena.