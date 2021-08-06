Stephen Brehe: Mainline Protestants not dying, but growing

The biggest surprise of the PRRI report, however, was the decline of white evangelicals and the modest growth of white mainline Protestants.

White mainline Christians now make up 16.4% of the population (up from an all-time low of 12.8% in 2016) compared to 14% for white evangelicals (a dramatic drop from 23% in 2016). This turns conventional wisdom, which holds that evangelical churches are growing and mainline churches are declining, on its head. What began as a trickle around 2007 had become a flood of losses by 2020, with a nine percent drop in Americans who identify as white evangelicals. Many, especially millennials, are walking away from hard-nosed evangelical churches to more welcoming, affirming bodies. Those who are leaving cite white evangelical identification with Donald Trump, the Republican Party, American nationalism, and opposition to racial justice and sexual equality.

EVANGELICAL DECLINE

David P. Gushee, whose latest book is “After Evangelicalism: The Path to a New Christianity,” confirms what PRRI discovered. People, especially millennials, are leaving evangelical churches “primarily because they find something objectionable about what has become white evangelicalism.” Gushee is a well-respected author who teaches at the Center for Theology and Public Life at Mercer University.