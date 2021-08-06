Stephen Brehe: Mainline Protestants not dying, but growing

The reports of the death of mainline Protestantism seem to have been greatly exaggerated, to paraphrase a well-known quip.
For years conservative Christians maintained that the mainline’s progressive agenda was killing them. That script has flipped. The rigid theology and identification with the political right by white evangelicals has led to major losses for them.
White mainline Protestants now outnumber white evangelical Protestants, according to the Public Religion Research Institute (PRRI), which released its extensive “2020 Census of American Religion” last month. The institute is a nonpartisan, independent research organization that carries out quantitative and qualitative research on issues relating to religion.
WHITE DECLINE SLOWS
PRRI found 44% of white Americans currently consider themselves Christians. That’s 2% more than 2018, but still a big dip from 65% in 1996. The slowing of white Christian losses, PRRI suggests, comes from the stabilization of white Catholics along with a modest increase among white mainline Christians.
A county-by-county report revealed the most religiously diverse place in America is Kings County, which is mostly Brooklyn, N.Y. The least religiously diverse is Clarke County, Miss., a little over a hundred miles southeast of Jackson, Miss. Religious diversity was measured on a scale where 1.0 represents an equal distribution of all religions and unaffiliated; 0.0 represents a total lack of diversity. Lewis and Clark County turns out to be a relatively diverse place, with a score of 0.795. Rosebud County is the most diverse county in Montana, with a score of 0.82.
The biggest surprise of the PRRI report, however, was the decline of white evangelicals and the modest growth of white mainline Protestants.
White mainline Christians now make up 16.4% of the population (up from an all-time low of 12.8% in 2016) compared to 14% for white evangelicals (a dramatic drop from 23% in 2016). This turns conventional wisdom, which holds that evangelical churches are growing and mainline churches are declining, on its head. What began as a trickle around 2007 had become a flood of losses by 2020, with a nine percent drop in Americans who identify as white evangelicals. Many, especially millennials, are walking away from hard-nosed evangelical churches to more welcoming, affirming bodies. Those who are leaving cite white evangelical identification with Donald Trump, the Republican Party, American nationalism, and opposition to racial justice and sexual equality.
EVANGELICAL DECLINE
David P. Gushee, whose latest book is “After Evangelicalism: The Path to a New Christianity,” confirms what PRRI discovered. People, especially millennials, are leaving evangelical churches “primarily because they find something objectionable about what has become white evangelicalism.” Gushee is a well-respected author who teaches at the Center for Theology and Public Life at Mercer University.
In an interview with Duke University’s “Faith and Leadership” online magazine, he suggests the main reason millennials are walking away include “the inability of evangelicals to figure out how to handle sexuality in a way that doesn’t demonize or harm women and LGBTQ people; the inability of white evangelicals to ever really come to terms with white racism; the way evangelicalism seems to demand a posture toward science that requires shutting down or denigrating mainstream science; and the way that the white evangelical embrace of the Republican Party appears to have no limits, so that even when somebody like Donald Trump is running, white evangelicals are willing and able to support him.”
The exodus of young members has left white evangelicals with the oldest demographic among all religions, with a median age of 56. That compares with a median age of 50 for white mainline Protestants. Latter-day Saints come in at 47. Hispanic Catholics and Protestants clocked in with median ages of 42 and 39, respectively. The median age of all Americans is 47.
MAINLINE GROWTH
People identifying as white mainline Protestants -- mainly Presbyterians, Congregationalists, Episcopalians, Methodists, Lutherans, and others -- showed modest growth. No one is predicting a return to the Eisenhower years when mainline churches dominated American religion. But these more moderate denominations seem to be benefiting by offering an appealing alternative to reactionary churches.
After the PRRI report came out, Diana Butler Bass, a best-selling writer and a keen observer of religious trends, wrote about her experience at Trinity Episcopal Church in Santa Barbara, Calif., in the 1990s. It was a big neo-Gothic church that could hold 700 worshipers. It was struggling to stay alive with attendance running about 60. But it didn’t close its doors. In four years Trinity grew to more than 300, then kept growing.
How did this happen? “Trinity broke all the conventional wisdom of church growth,” Bass wrote in a recent piece. “They preached politics from the pulpit. They married gay members before marriage equality was legal in California. They went to protest marches. They innovated liturgy. They read liberal theology books, studied feminist and liberation theology, embraced contemporary biblical criticism. They followed no plan -- except for believing that Christianity was an adventure and that Christian community could be transformative, challenging, and deeply spiritual in and for the world.” Most people thought Trinity was doomed but the people there didn’t get the memo. “Paraphrasing the words of the old Monty Python sketch, ‘we’re not dead yet.’ We’ve just been awaiting resurrection.”
WHAT LIES AHEAD?
Not every mainline church is going to replicate what happened at Trinity in Santa Barbara, but there are signs that the commitment to a more humane and compassion-focused Christianity is alive, well, and growing in many places. Will that new life continue to propel more moderate and liberal Christian growth? Is it just a blip on the radar screen or could be the harbinger of something new on the horizon?
To read the PRRI 2020 Census of American Religion, go to https://www.prri.org/research/2020-census-of-american-religion/#page-section-1.
Stephen Brehe is the retired Dean of St. Peter’s Episcopal Cathedral in Helena. Currently he is serving with Mark Wilson as an Interim Pastor at Plymouth Congregational Church.